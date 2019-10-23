During a visit with my son recently, he expressed a desire to look at some old pictures, which brought about a trip to the closet to bring out several old photo albums and scrapbooks. As we went through the oldest album, the one containing pictures I took with my first camera, it was obvious that my favorite subjects were dogs, horses, cows and cats. Oh, the memories.
In going through the scrapbooks, I found a copy of a poem that I had saved. There was no name of the person who wrote it, however the poem appeared in the magazine, “Country Living” in April 1975. The words are true today just as they were almost 45 years ago. I would like to share them with you.
What is a farmer?
In all the world, there are no other men just like farmers. Farmers are a diminishing class of specialists who do many things well. They come in all sizes, shapes, colors and ages.
Farmers are eternal optimists who expect that next year will bring better conditions than the floods, or drouths, or freezes, or insect infestations they may have endured every year in the past.
A farmer can keep a $5,000 machine working with a piece of baling wire, an off-size bolt and the lid from an old tin can.
Farmers don’t belong to unions, don’t have forty-hour work weeks, don’t need sleeping pills and don’t like neckties and fast talkers.
Farmers witness the miracle of birth and the certainty of death and sense an order behind it all.
Farmers are men who teach their sons and daughters responsibility and workmanship before the youngsters move to the city and go to work in the industry.
Farmers see the sunrise and walk alone under the stars; they are strengthened by faith in a higher being.
Farmers are patience in overalls waiting for the rain to stop, for seeds to grow and for a calf to be born.
Farmers are practical family men who are sincere and natural and don’t try to appear as something they are not.
Farmers risk all the hazards of other businesses and in addition endure the uncertainties of the weather, insects, disease and politicians.
Farmers are persistence with a sun-bronzed face, starting again after a hailstorm has wiped out a year’s work.
Farmers are exhaustion with 326 bales of hay that must be lifted and hauled to the barn after dark before lying down to rest.
Farmers are the kind of courageous, hard-working, persistent, practical, fair-minded men that other men imagine themselves to be.
Finally, farmers are the brunt of jokes, the whipping boy of editors and the sacrificial lambs of politicians.
In spite of all the criticism farmers get, an indication of what people really think is revealed in the fact that almost every man considers himself a farmer at heart.
