Like so many others in today’s world, I enjoy eating what is referred to as “fast food.” I like pizza, hamburgers, fries, tacos and more. Recently, I have been seeing ads for a sandwich called the “Impossible Burger.”
It was mentioned that it was “vegan” and “plant based.” Being a “little older”, naïve and not quite up on new things in today’s world, my thoughts went to a sandwich made from green vegetables, such as lettuce, cabbage, onions, green peppers etc. When I decided to check out the ingredients in an “Impossible Burger,” I discovered how wrong I was! These are the ingredients I found listed as of May 19, 2019.
The first ingredient listed was “water.” I was under the impression that the first item listed on an ingredient list or label is the main ingredient. If that is so, then water must be the main ingredient in an “Impossible Burger.”
The next ingredient was “soy protein concentrate,” which is about 70 percent protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is a powder made from soybeans.
The next two ingredients were coconut oil and sunflower oil. They are used to make the burger “sizzle” on the burner. I guess if I see it “sizzling,” it looks more like a real burger and that “reassures me” when I eat it.
Next it says two percent or less of: Potato protein — we all know what a potato is, however, this is the dry product of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It is also used in dog feed and other products.
Next is “Methylcellulose” (try saying that fast three times). It is defined as a bulk form laxative that increases the water in your stools to help make them softer and easier to pass. It can cause gas or stomach cramping. Are they using this ingredient because I might need help in going to the bathroom after eating one of their burgers? The binder and thickener must be why the laxative is included as an ingredient.
There is “yeast extract” to help with the meaty flavor, “cultured dextrose” a sugar found in fruit and honey, and food starch modified. Food starch is a paste used as a binder and thickener in foods and comes from any food source.
“Soy Leghemoglobin” is next. When it is cooked, it produces “Heme,” the iron-rich compound that gives the “bleeding” veggie burger its signature blood-red color. It is “generally recognized as safe.” Heme is found in every living being — both plants and animals. Heme gives it a creditable taste.
There is salt. Did you know that there is 1,240 milligrams of salt in an “Impossible Whopper”? More than in the regular Whopper.
“Mixed Tocopherols” or Vitamin E is a nutrient derived from soy and sunflower oils for use to avoid oxidation in fats and oils. Oil from soybeans is extracted by using Hexane, a by-product of gasoline, as a solvent. “Zinc Gluconate” — Zinc is a naturally occurring mineral. “Thiamine Hydrochloride” is used to enhance the flavor of foods and an additive to increase Vitamin B1. “Sodium Absorbate” is a food additive used as an antioxidant and acidity regulator and has Vitamin C. “Niacin” is an organic compound and a form of Vitamin B3. “Pyridoxine Hydrochloride” Vitamin B6 helps the body convert food into fuel, metabolizes fats and proteins, maintains proper functioning of nerves and produces red blood cells. Riboflavin is a source of Vitamin B2 and B12.
These are the numerous ingredients I found listed as found in the “Impossible Burger.” Some of these same ingredients can also be found in dog food. In fact, I found some of the dog foods to be more appetizing and nutritious! With all this flour, powder and compounds, I now understand why water is the main ingredient — they have to mix all this stuff with water to make a burger patty that will stick together and stay on the bun.
When I researched the ingredients in a hamburger just one thing came up — ground meat, preferably beef. Nothing else. Any time I stop at my favorite fast food restaurant, I will be ordering a real hamburger (hopefully 100 percent beef) with a slice of real cheese on it! That is sure to make enjoying my sandwich “possible!”
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.