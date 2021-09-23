“Got milk” and “where’s the beef” are two well-known and catchy questions that have been around for quite a while and are remembered by many. It is my opinion that those two questions are becoming more important in our lives every day and will be asked more and more by grocery shoppers in the future.
I and many of my friends are seeing empty spaces on grocery store shelves as we try to find and cross off the items on our grocery list. This is happening in stores everywhere. The problem does not lay with the farmers!
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers have continued to rise every morning and go about their work, plowing, planting, harvesting, raising and feeding their animals, growing and gathering fruits and vegetables and producing the food that is needed for everyone. They are doing their part in feeding our country, yet we are seeing a shortage of food items, as well as many other types of items.
I cannot help but wonder how many people alive in this country today remember “rationing.” It was enforced by the government during World War II. At the time, I was too young to understand it, however, I have memories of hearing my mom and dad and others talk about it.
Rationing began in May 1942 with sugar; coffee was added in November, followed by meats, fats, canned fish, cheese and canned milk the following March. Kraft sold 50 million boxes of its macaroni and cheese product during World War II. Processed and canned food was reserved for our troops overseas. Transportation of fresh food was limited. There were restrictions on imported food like sugar and coffee.
Every American was issued a series of ration books during the war. They contained removable stamps good for certain rationed food. A person could not buy a rationed item without giving the grocer the right ration stamp. Once a person’s ration stamps were used up for a month, they could not buy any more of that type of food.
Poultry, eggs, fresh milk and Spam were not rationed in the United States. Each person was allowed 28 ounces of meat per week, four ounces cheese per week, 15 pounds of sugar per year for household use and 15 pounds of sugar for canning per year, eight ounces sugar per week, and one pound of coffee every five weeks. As the war went on, changes were made or items added.
Thousands and thousands of people are coming into our country every day. They have no home, no job and no money. They have to have food! Our government is giving them food stamps and food has to be available for them, as well as for every citizen in the United States.
We have lost farm after farm after farm in the last few years for so many different reasons. Low prices for products produced on the farm, rules and regulations, high taxes, the outrageous cost of machinery and farm land. Those problems and high prices offered by buyers for their farm land caused many farmers to sell out and quit. Why not!
They weren’t making a profit farming! Young people who would like to become farmers can’t. They can’t afford the items needed to start farming without a huge debt load taken on when money is borrowed. They already know that making a profit and keeping the bills paid on a farm with just the farm income alone is impossible. Acres and acres of farm land have become houses, towns, stores, malls, roads, concrete and more. Those acres will never grow food again!
So where is our food going to come from in the future? Will it be imported? Much of it is. Will it be “fake food” manufactured in laboratories? Some of it already is. Will farmers continue to give up and sell out as so many have over the years? Some of them will. Will our government consider “rationing” again, not because of war, but because there isn’t enough food for everyone? That wouldn’t surprise me!
Does anyone in government ever think about the farmers and the importance of our food supply? Definitely not! If rationing happens again you better hope you can find a farmer who will share some of his grain, a farmer who is willing to let you use a small piece of land for a garden, a farmer who knows how to butcher and will sell some of his meat and a dairy farmer who will let you have some milk from his bulk tank. Just be sure to approach him carefully. He will be armed to protect his land and his products.
We have no idea what to expect from our government in the future! The often-forgotten farmer could become the most important person in your life!
