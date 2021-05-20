I recently viewed an ad on television for a well-known and popular fast food item that is made from plants instead of chicken. We were told how great it tastes. More and more products that were always made with meat are now being replaced by products made with plants.
The goal of the people making and supporting fake meats and plant beverages is to persuade everyone in our country that they are better for us and to prevent animals from being used for food. Their ideas lead me to have several questions.
Do they plan to create fake fish to replace all types of fish and seafood products? While fish and other creatures from the sea are not referred to as “meat”, they are alive. Charlie Tuna used to talk to us in ads all the time!
Has anyone seen a list of the “plants” that are in plant-based products? The Beyond Burger ingredients list is as follows: water, pea protein, expeller-pressed canola oil, refined coconut oil, rice protein, natural flavors, cocoa butter, mung bean protein, methylcellulose, potato starch, apple extract, pomegranate extract, salt, potassium chloride, vinegar, lemon juice concentrate, sunflower lecithin, beef juice extract.
While it lists a number of things that come from plants, there is no actual plant or actual part of a plant listed. Fake meats don’t grow on vines. They are ultra- processed imitations that are assembled in industrial factories!
What would happen if the people in our country did switch to all plant-based food and plant and nut beverages? The first thing needed would be more acres of fertile ground to grow all of the plants and trees needed. Not all plants grow well in the same soil, so different types of soil would be needed. Our meats and milk currently are supplied by livestock that are grown and kept in confined areas, such as loose housing facilities, barns, feedlots, or some type of open lots in warm weather states.
Those operations do not require large amounts of acreage, as do plants. While some acres and land that grow grains will no longer be used to feed livestock, they will still grow grains to be used in other food products or to be exported. Will there be enough land to grow all those plants needed to manufacture plant foods? Will the cost of farm land be affected? Will they be using lots of fertilizers and sprays on those plants?
What about the effect Mother Nature can have on plants and trees? The weather is something we have no control over! There can be a drought, too much rain, freezing temperatures, several feet of snow, storms of all kinds and any of those things can ruin acres and acres of plants and trees, creating a complete loss of crops. A food shortage could happen!
How is the consumption of food made only from plants going to affect our health in the future? What about children’s growth? It seems to me that there are a lot of unanswered questions about food made only from plants. Will my breakfast in the future be eggs made from plants, bacon or ham made from plants and alfalfa juice?
While I don’t have the answers to my questions, I am going to just enjoy my lunch — a cheeseburger made with beef, topped with onion, lettuce, dill pickles and catsup and washed down by a cold glass of cow’s milk.
