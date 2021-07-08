Once again, I am keeping my New Year’s Resolution to learn about new things. I am often reminded of the saying, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks”.
However, I do believe that an “old dog” can learn new tricks, so I keep trying! I also believe that it is very important for older people to try to learn new things and to keep their minds active. I think it is not only better for us mentally, but also helps with general health. Daxton, who is three years of age, is teaching me about his “tablet”.
Years ago, a tablet was simply a pad of paper that you could write on. I learned to write my ABC’s on a tablet. “Notebooks” did not come along until later in my life. In later years, I had a lot of friends and relatives that I corresponded with by mail. There were no cell phones, Facebook, Twitter, etc. Not everyone had a telephone in their house, and even if they did, most were too busy to spend time talking on it.
I liked to find what was referred to as “writing tablets” that were pretty. Many came with flowers, butterflies, birds and many other pretty pictures on them. A pretty piece of paper made a letter from someone even more enjoyable. A box of fancy stationery given for a birthday or at Christmas was a special gift. I doubt you can find a box of special stationery these days!
Daxton came to stay with me the other day and he brought along his “tablet”. I knew that he and Emily each had their own “tablet”, however, I had never paid attention to what they were like or what they did. So, when Daxton climbed upon my lap at the kitchen table, “tablet” in hand, I was curious about how they worked. Daxton proceeded to teach me!
The first thing I learned was that he knew how to do videos. There was my picture on the screen and I was chattering away at him and Emily. I made a quick decision that I had better be careful about what I said and did, as I had no idea who might be watching his video! A wrong comment could get me in a lot of trouble!
I asked him to show me how it worked and he began touching the screen and other things were popping up. One of the things that came up on the screen was a whole long line of “emojis”. I have seen those at times on phone messages or my computer but I have no idea what most of them represent. I know that there is a “smiley” one and a very “angry” one but I have no idea what all those others do! Before I could get Daxton to explain them (I am sure he knows about them), he moved on to something else.
There was a picture of books on the screen, one of them was about monster trucks and Daxton was quick to bring that one up. He asked me to read it and I did — three times. Obviously it is his favorite. It was all about the monster trucks jumping over cars and crashing on top of them.
Whatever happened to children’s stories and folk tale classics that taught morals and life lessons? The Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf taught kids that you needed to build wisely as you lived your life. The Three Bears story taught respect for privacy and property of others. Henny Penny, who had an acorn fall on her head, ran around telling everybody that the sky was falling, making them believe it, and then she and her friends were waylaid by Foxy Loxy on their way to tell the king! Inciting panic among your friends and neighbors can result in opportunists doing real harm. The fable is a warning not to believe everything one is told. Perhaps we should all have been reading about Henny Penny during the last year and a half!
Suddenly the screen went black and Daxton yelled, “Holy Moly I think it died”, in an excited voice. He ran his finger over the screen and then “tapped it lightly” with his fist. (I have often wanted to do that to my computer!) Nothing happened. We were done with my lessons for the day, as he explained that we needed a charger and showed me where it had to plug in. I have a charger for my cell phone, but he assured me it wasn’t the right one!
I am looking forward to Daxton coming to spend another day and giving me another lesson on his tablet. At the rate he is going he will probably be showing me how to do things on my computer that I don’t understand very soon! I am blessed to have this special three year old teaching me all about this new technology!! At my age I need all the help I can get!
