No, I am not in a confused state of mind, nor have I been imbibing. I just need to find the garlic powder to season what I am cooking! Quite some time ago, a decision was made to remodel my kitchen, and after a few things getting in the way and holding up the action, it is finally going to happen!
In order for work to take place, it is necessary to take everything out of my cupboards and off the walls. This has meant a lot of sorting and tossing and making decisions about what to keep and store in boxes. Since I have to eat and cook some food, we tried to put the “bare necessities” I would need in a couple boxes and keep them handy. When cooking and needing something, I have to try to remember which box it is in. Easy to do, right? Only if you are young. The first thing I have to remember is where we put those boxes since I have boxes in every room in the house, as well as upstairs and on the back porch!
I started filling those cupboards years ago and the way my cupboards are built in, some of the top ones have things in them that I seldom use. Some of those items have special memories. There is the lunch bucket and thermos that Don carried to his work on the railroad. A Mary Poppins lunch bag that my granddaughters used. There is a large metal Christmas tin filled with candleholders that my cousin Polly borrowed to use at her daughters weddings. The big punch bowl brings back memories of my mom and dad’s 50th wedding anniversary party. That was such a special day with family and so many friends and neighbors.
There is the bottle of whiskey in the fancy container that almost caused an incident and arrest at the Canadian border. There is Don’s uncle Edgar Burrier’s butcher knife with his initials cut in the handle. It would have cut up a lot of meat helping a lot of families at butchering time years ago. Kitchen cupboards and drawers don’t always hold just pots and pans, dishes, food supplies silverware, etc. They hold many memories collected over a lifetime. They are things you just don’t want to give away!
Emptying my spice cupboard proved to be interesting. I still had numerous spices in tin boxes and you can’t find those anymore. One was marked 59 cents…not the price you pay today! There was an Easter egg coloring kit — it’s several years since my granddaughters were here to color Easter eggs! In the back of the top shelf was a “hidden weapon” that I had completely forgotten about, a big, foot-long knife with a cutting edge on one side and a saw on the other.
That was an unexpected find and I have no idea where I got it! Over the years, I collected things from many sources including those one and two dollar boxes I bought at household sales. My advice to everyone …don’t throw anything away without first having someone check for its value on the Internet, if you don’t know how to do it yourself. Among some old silverware, I saved is a ladle worth 50 dollars. There is value to a jar with “Bosco Bear” on the top. A check of some old plates found them to be worth 20 to 30 dollars each. We haven’t “hit the jackpot” yet, but still have some things to go through.
Steve, my oldest son, has been helping me and he has been very “diplomatic” about my decisions on what to keep and what to get rid of. He never says, “Mom you need to get rid of that,” but there are times when I can tell what he is thinking! He is one of those people who keeps everything well-organized and his motto is, “If you don’t use it, you don’t need it.” He still has a lot of memories to be made in the years to come.
Going through this remodeling will be an interesting adventure. I will probably find more things to write about. It will be a little like being lost in the wilds and trying to find the things I need to survive! However, I will still be in a warm house with a bathroom and a bed to sleep in! Any time changes are made, it takes patience and adjustment to the upheaval. The end result will make it all worthwhile!
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.