During a recent discussion concerning the COVID-19 virus and the current state of affairs in our country, the phrase “ignorance is bliss” was brought to my attention. As we talked about the constant bombardment of information that everyone receives concerning these subjects, several thoughts came to mind.
What if we were still trying to grow crops in this country using a hoe, a horse and a walking plow? What types of food would we be eating and how much of it would there be? How many people in this country would starve to death? What if we had remained “ignorant” in the ways to grow the food for this country? Would there be “bliss”?
What if dairy farmers were still milking cows by hand, cooling the milk in spring houses, supplying only the immediate family and a few folks living nearby? What if people walked into the local grocery store and there was no milk or dairy products available? What if farmers had never learned how to breed their animals to improve them or learned how to feed and care for them to create a more plentiful and better food product for the people? Would there be “bliss”?
What about our daily living? There would be a lot of wood chopping done to keep warm and cook food. No quick meals cooked or warmed in the microwave! We wouldn’t change clothes so often if we had to wash them on the washboard! Evenings spent by candlelight. No noisy entertainment, just reading, playing games or rocking in the rocking chair. We wouldn’t be watching the Super Bowl! Go to bed at dark and get up at dawn when the rooster crowed. Would there be “bliss”?
What if nothing had been learned about the cause of sickness or how to improve health? How many people do you know that would already be gone if it were not for the medicine and medical knowledge we have in today’s world? What if there were only herbs and homemade remedies and the cure for so many things years ago…whiskey! In all the old westerns, they either drank it or poured it on! If the people in our many different medical fields had remained “ignorant,” would there be “bliss”?
Our world has been turned upside down for more than a year now and it goes on. If we had never heard of the COVID-19 virus, would we be happier? The answer is “no”. We would still have family members, friends and other people dying, we just wouldn’t know why or how to stop it. Our country and our government are in turmoil. If we didn’t know about it, would our lives be better? The answer is “no”. Our daily lives would still be disrupted, businesses would still be closed, people out of work, doctors, nurses and emergency technicians overworked, and a shortage of things we need. There would still be lying, cheating, stealing and corruption in our government. We just wouldn’t know about those things!
Ignorance is never bliss! Knowledge and learning are what has improved our lives from the first moment of birth. We need to know what is happening in our world at all times. With that information, we can work together to make it a better place. When our country and government were formed, we were given the right to free speech. It is essential in our lives that we have the right to know and hear what people have to say and write. Whether we agree or disagree doesn’t matter. Ignorance allows us no changes in our lives. Free speech allows us knowledge, information and learning and that is what can lead us to true “bliss”.
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.