It is hard to believe that two-thirds of August has gone by. While the last few months have been difficult, they seem to have passed quickly.
Children are going back to school often in different ways, depending on where they live. It is so important that they get back to their education and a normal routine.
My great-granddaughter, Emily, stopped by this past weekend to show me her new backpack, clothes and shoes that had been purchased for school. It is hard to believe that she will be in kindergarten this year! She had such bright and pretty new clothes and a pair of glittery new shoes. I especially liked the new hat she was wearing! She is anxious to get back to school and ride the bus again.
School and teachers are so important in every child’s life and so often play a part in the path of life and career choices that students make. Time after time, you hear people talk about how a certain teacher influenced them in their profession.
As I think back to my school days, certain teachers come to mind. I often receive compliments on my handwriting. I have nice handwriting due to two things: genetics from my mother, she was a beautiful writer, and my third and fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Nora Guiler (later Nichols).
In those days, writing was taught and we had a special handwriting workbook. She made us practice, practice and practice! I write all my columns by hand before typing them on the computer.
In high school, there was Mrs. Norma Toot, who taught English and literature. She was a very good teacher and her classes were enjoyable, as she was always very pleasant and likeable with every student, even the boys who gave her a hard time. She had a profound effect on my ability to use words correctly in constructing my sentences and for proper punctuation.
Miss Mary Wagner was the speech teacher, an outstanding and highly respected lady. She was very protective of any student in her classes who had a speech problem, making sure their efforts in giving speeches were always respected and rewarded by the rest of us students. I learned so much about writing and especially speaking from her.
And then there is the one teacher whom I will never forget, the one who asked me at the end of my senior year to give up being valedictorian! I will not give him credit by mentioning his name, even though he is now deceased and only the few of my classmates left would remember him.
Near the end of my senior year, he took me into the empty school library and asked me to give up the award of being valedictorian of my 112-member class so that another girl who had not attended our high school all four years could have the award. She was one of his favorite students. Being chosen valedictorian was based on the grades for all four years of our high school education and our averages were very close. When I refused to give up the award, he then went back through our grades in the elementary schools we had attended, which were different schools.
When that didn’t give him the result he wanted (my average was a little higher), he then discussed the situation with those in charge of graduation and it was decided to declare us co-valedictorians. The lesson he taught me was to look out for people like him when I went out into the real world!
There are many great teachers in our schools; however, there are some that only “work at teaching”. We have to hope that our students encounter some of those great ones as they pass through their school years. I sincerely hope that as Emily progresses through her school years, that she will encounter those special teachers who will guide, prepare and inspire her for her future and life in this world.
