Dealing with the COVID-19 virus the last few weeks has been very difficult for everyone. It has brought about so many problems in every person’s daily life. And yet, while dealing with the illness as well as the day-to-day problems that arose, there are some good things that have come about due to the crisis. One of those good things is how people have stepped up to support and help out other people in so many ways.
Helping out others is nothing new for farmers — it is a way of life. No matter how large or how small the problem, farmers are always there to help out their neighbors, friends, family or complete strangers. If a fellow farmer is ill or injured and unable to plant or harvest his crops or take care of his livestock, it gets done. If there is loss of barns or buildings due to fire or storm, farmers gather to clean up the mess and help rebuild. Trailers appear to move livestock to other farms until they can return home. If feed for livestock is lost, trucks and trailers will drive in with grain and hay. Sometimes it is money to help purchase gasoline for trips to hospitals, or doctors or for paying bills. It may be a gift of food or a bouquet of flowers. If there is death, farmers are there to help out in every way and to give strength and love to the family. We lost a well-known farmer in our county recently. If things had been normal, the services would have included a large crowd, however, that wasn’t allowed. The COVID-19 virus did not stop the farmers from showing their love and support. There were 36 farm tractors from three counties that participated in the procession to the gravesite.
Since the older and retired people have been told they are probably in the most danger from the coronavirus, the majority of them are staying home. There are many good people who have stepped up to get groceries and needed items for them and to share food with them. I am one of those retired people and my needed items are being brought by family members, as well as some delicious food for supper. Soup seems to be a type of food that is often shared with older people, probably because it is usually well liked, keeps well and is easy to heat up. And so it was that the other evening when my family member brought supper, they also brought some soup that had been shared with them. They decided they would pass it on to me. Perhaps I would like it.
The soup was in a large, older Tupperware bowl. When I took the lid off, I found some very interesting soup. The first thing I saw was spaghetti. Now, I like spaghetti, but I have never put it in soup. However, noodles go in chicken soup and orzo is used in soup, so I guess you can include spaghetti if you want to. It was easy to identify corn, carrots, peas and green beans. As I stirred it around with a spoon, I found what appeared to be onion, some celery and a piece or two of what looked like green pepper. And then there was this large, dark, brownish lump about the size of a Ping-Pong ball or golf ball. I still do not know exactly what it was — possibly an artichoke, Brussels sprout or kohlrabi. I found a couple things that I couldn’t identify. The liquid was partly tomato juice, however, it was diluted with something else. The soup looked like they had cleaned out the refrigerator and dumped all the leftovers together! Feeling brave, I decided to warm some of it and taste it. That proved to be a mistake. It was @#$%&*! — not very flavorsome. I thought about putting some out for my stray cat, but was concerned that if someone found out they might contact the SPCA. So I had to throw it away!
So now, I have a dilemma! What if the person who gave it to my family asks how I liked it? I appreciate it being given to me and I wouldn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. I guess if asked, I will just have to reply, “It didn’t last very long” and hope they don’t volunteer to send more! We must all remember… it is always the thought that counts!
