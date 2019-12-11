It was a beautiful summer day with the sun shining bright. Twenty acres of choice alfalfa hay lay waiting for the baler. In the barn a Very Good 88 registered Holstein three-year-old was starting to calve.
The phone had rung a few minutes earlier and the Sheriff’s Deputy had reported that a wrecked car had taken out the fence where the heifers were on pasture. Lo and behold a car was driving up to the milkhouse and barn — the milk inspector! Just another day in the life of a dairy farmer!
Over the years of milking cows, there were days just like this. We met and worked with numerous milk inspectors, most were fair and pleasant to work with, some were not. We always tried our best to follow the rules and get along with them. We had to achieve a certain score to pass inspection and keep selling our milk.
We always started the inspection off by losing a few points because of the wooden backboard Dad had built on our feed mangers to keep the cows from throwing their hay and feed out. And then, there was the green paint on the wall behind the cows. Their rules insisted that everything be painted white. It was my opinion that a white wall splattered with cow manure made everything look dirty and terrible. So I painted the bottom one-third of the wall behind my cows green. The specks of manure didn’t show so much and the entire area looked cleaner and better. It was just common sense!
There was one inspector who was highly upset with my green walls. After much “discussion” and checking the rules and regulations, he conceded that while the walls couldn’t be green, I could paint them lilac if I wanted. My walls remained green on the bottom throughout all the years we milked cows! And when we put in new comfort stalls in another section of the barn, the bottom of the wall was a sheet of shiny, new, black marlite.
We had an inspector who had been with us for quite a while and he came to the farm one day. We had a Border Collie dog named King, who wasn’t cross but just didn’t care for strangers. Every time this inspector came, he would start talking to the dog and try to pet him. King would just walk away. The inspector checked the barn and the milkhouse, taking his time and talking with us. He then went to the driver’s side of his car, opened the door and reached across to the passenger’s seat to retrieve a paper he needed.
Ole King decided that he had been here long enough, jumped up and bit him in the seat of the pants! The inspector came out of the car spitting and sputtering about spraying the dog with a can of something he was holding. My Dad reminded him, in no uncertain terms, that he had told him every time he came that he should let the dog alone! We still passed the inspection.
While most inspectors were decent to work with, occasionally one would come along that liked to impress upon the dairy farmer that he had power. There came a time when an inspector of that type was hired. He stopped to inspect a farm down the road from us where the farm was run by a lady in her eighties and her bachelor son. Mary, the eighty-year-old lady, helped in the barn and took care of the milkhouse and milking equipment. The inspector was seen entering the barn and a short time later a neighbor observed the six-foot tall, 250-pound milk inspector running for his car with the eighty-year-old lady in hot pursuit and beating him with her broom! Needless to say, dairy farmers in the area enjoyed hearing that tale!
Dairy farmers work hard to produce quality milk on their farms. For years they have had to follow the many rules and regulations in order to sell their milk and every year the number of regulations increases.
The price the dairy farmer receives can depend on the quality of his product. However, once it leaves the farm, he is no longer in control. Do the processors work to maintain that quality? There are many “fake” stories and reports out there about dairy products and about the dairy farmers. The public and the consumers need to hear the truth and dairy farmers deserve to have the truth told!
