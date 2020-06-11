Saturday nights have always been very important to farmers. They occur after six long, hard days of farm work, no matter the kind of work or what time of year it is.
When I was young, Saturday night usually meant one of two things. We tried to finish up the fieldwork and get the evening chores done a little early.
Sometimes, it was heading for town so Mom could shop for groceries, while Dad found a spot on the sidewalk to talk about crops, prices and the weather with other farmers, who were also waiting on their wives.
Once the groceries were loaded into the car, it was off to the local theater for the second showing of the movies. It was usually a currently popular one and a western. We would get some popcorn and a couple boxes of candy and settle in for a special Saturday night.
Other Saturday nights, it was off to Grandpa and Grandma Gallon’s house, where the aunts, uncles, cousins and friends would gather in. For the adults, it was an evening of cards, Euchre and King Pedro, on the big kitchen table. It would be an evening of fun and laughter.
My grandma’s brother, Uncle Jim Brown, sometimes came, he was fat, jolly and loud, always laughing and having a good time, win or lose. My dad usually played partners with Uncle Rink, as he often got “out of sorts” with his partner when he or she didn’t play the cards the way he thought they should.
Most of the others didn’t want to be Uncle Rink’s partner, so Dad, who got along with anybody and everybody, was usually his partner. There would be lots of coffee, lemonade and iced tea. Grandma didn’t allow anything stronger and soft drinks were beyond the budgets.
All the kids would gather in the living room to play with toys or play games or pound on the old piano. Occasionally, a parent would have to take time to settle a dispute or close the lid on the piano with a stern “no more music”.
Along about 11 o’clock, it was time for food, usually a big plate of hot dogs with lots of toppings and cake or pie. As the food was enjoyed, there would be lots of conversation about family life and neighborhood gossip. Never politics! A couple hours later, someone would mention that it was “about time to go home”.
The younger kids would be sprawled out on the davenport, in chairs or curled up on the floor sound asleep. Some would be awakened and stumble toward the door rubbing their eyes, while others would be sound asleep and carried to the cars. These Saturday nights at Grandma and Grandpa’s were so special for us kids and left us with wonderful memories.
Saturday nights these days are a bit different for farm families and yet, many things are the same. While Saturday night may mean a tractor pull somewhere, it is still a time for families, friends and neighbors to get together to enjoy the noise, smoke and the sight of the big tractors as they barrel down the track and a time to talk about the problems and happenings in the farm world. There will be food and drink available. Kids will be in awe as they watch those big tractors or will bring toys to entertain themselves.
Or it might be a family or neighborhood barbeque or bonfire, with food, fun and fellowship. There will be hot dogs and lots of other good country-style food. The kids will be playing games, running and laughing and enjoying all. There will be lots of conversation about many of the same farm problems that were discussed years ago.
There is something so special about just sitting quietly and staring into a crackling fire that brings peace to your soul. They will be good times to enjoy and good memories for the children as they get older. These things enable everyone to put trouble and stress aside for just a little while.
We have just come through some very hard times for everyone and they are not over yet. Let’s hope we can soon have Saturday night get-togethers everywhere. We need them!
