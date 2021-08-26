Why is it that so many politicians cannot answer a simple question without “beating around the bush” or giving the person asking the “run-around”?
A politician can be standing in the middle of an Ohio town with rain pouring down on him and when a reporter asks, “Sir, do you think it is going to rain?” he will reply, “We have not seen a weather report for this area recently, however, it was reported two weeks ago that some dark clouds were sighted over Michigan. However, there is no evidence that it was actually clouds and it was reported by someone on Twitter that there was a possibility of garbage being discharged from Mars. There will be no comment made on that situation until a committee can be formed to meet and investigate, which cannot take place until after the next election.”
When a politician was asked, “Should people be eating ‘fake food’ that is manufactured in a laboratory?” the politician replied, ”Laboratories have been very important in our lives and both good things and bad things have been developed there using millions and millions of tax dollars taken from the income of hard-working people of all types from everywhere, with the purpose of the discoveries made there to better people lives, cure disease and teach people to eat properly and live a healthy life style.
However, it was recently discovered that, while people in some countries are starving, there are some overweight people in our country that go to restaurants and eat steaks costing $100 and up. Therefore, a committee of politicians and rich people has been appointed by the Speaker of the House to study the taste of those expensive steaks and report where those restaurants can be found, if the farmers providing the beef are wearing masks and she also wants the committee to find out where the best ice cream is currently being made and if the milk used in making it comes from cows belonging to the correct political party.
Since exercise is also important in living a healthy lifestyle, a bill has been introduced and is being considered to enlarge all the small creeks in the country, making it possible for people to paddle their own canoes down them.”
Recently, a well-known politician in a very high government office was asked, “Can you comment on the rumor that many of the small dairy farmers are selling their cows and going out of the dairy business?”
He replied, “I have not received any reports of any problems that dairy farmers are having. Do they still farm with horses and milk cows by hand? That can be hard work and possibly might be having an effect on them. The first thing we will need to do is allow a ‘leak’ to the public so there can be a run on the stores for milk and dairy products and then I will assemble a committee to make a plan to import more dairy products.
I better notify the Speaker of the House that there could be a shortage of ice cream so she can stock up ahead of everyone else. We will need to make sure there is an adequate supply of waffle cones. We should notify the Center for Disease Control so they can check out the mental state of dairy farmers and provide psychiatrists at every farm store to dispense therapy for those who have become depressed because they don’t have to work 24 hours a day, put up with milk inspectors, worry about their cows or have developed concerns about how they can handle all the money they are making at their new jobs.
We also need to make sure the IRS knows about the money made from the sale of all those cows. I am sure the Secretary of Agriculture will take good care of the dairy farmers. After all, he has been appointed to the job for the second time, he is a well-educated and experienced attorney, knows about farm subsidies, is a good friend of corporate agriculture and he was in favor of and defended ‘pink slime’ against those who didn’t want it. Isn’t pink slime a special flavor of ice cream?”
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald.