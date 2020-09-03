I recently sat in the rocking chair on my deck and listened to one of the sounds that is special to farmer — the sound of the rain as it fell on the roof and fed the thirst of the parched land on our farm.
There has been so many areas suffering from the drought. Crops are hurting, lawns have turned brown, wells are short of water and gardens are in need. There are times when we can get too much rain and it causes problems, however, it is vital in the life of every farmer. The sound of those needed drops falling to the ground were music to the farmer’s ears.
One does not often think about the important sounds to the ears of a farmer. There are so many! In the spring, it’s the sound of tractors as they take to the fields to prepare for planting. The sounds will be anywhere from a hum to a roar, depending on the size of the tractor. The farmers will spend hours and hours listening to those sounds and hoping as they make the rounds across the fields that it doesn’t change. They know how important it is to get the seeds in the ground on time and they don’t want to hear anything that sounds like a breakdown.
As summer unfolds, there will be the sounds of baling hay, combining grain, filling silos and later on chopping, picking or shelling corn. Those sounds will be creating the feelings of satisfaction as farmers know there will be a supply of feed for their livestock throughout the year or crops to sell.
There are the many sounds of the livestock babies of all kinds born on the farms during the year. Every one of them is important in the progress of building a herd or flock or having something to sell. The sounds of healthy animals as they are worked with every day means that planned goals can be achieved.
We are fast approaching winter where some of the sounds will cease. That sound of rain pouring down will become the silence of snowflakes falling softly to the ground. Most of the tractors and equipment will be parked and remain quiet until spring. Many of the farmers will spend their spare time listening to the sound of their favorite music on the radio and cleaning and repairing equipment as they daydream about their plans for the next spring season. There might also be the sounds of conversation as they take some time to gather at a local coffee shop to discuss the latest new piece of machinery, the problems of the world or results from the latest game by their favorite sports team.
Winter will also bring some different and special sounds…the laughter and joy of getting together with family and friends for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Hopefully, at some point in time, a party can be planned to get people together to listen to the sounds and watch a football game or other special sports being played!
For the farmer, there seems to be one sound that can never be avoided or ignored no matter the season. That is the sound of the alarm clock ringing early every morning, telling him or her that it is time to rise and get the day on the farm started. Each day will bring its own special sounds of many kinds. Those sounds are so important in the life of the farmer and his family.
