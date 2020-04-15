There was recently a comment on Dairy Agenda Today concerning the dumping of milk and a question was asked about a possible utilization for dumped milk. A reader commented, “I have heard of spreading milk on hay or crop ground. I have never done it.” This sent me into my “just thinking mode” and I decided to do some research on using milk for plants.
I found information that raw or unpasteurized cow’s milk has some of the same properties for plants that it has for animals and people. It contains beneficial proteins, vitamin B, and sugars that are good for plants. Plants use calcium for growth. In addition to helping with plant growth, feeding milk can also alleviate many issues in gardens, from calcium deficiencies to viruses and powdery mildew. Blossom end rot seen in squash, tomatoes and peppers is caused by calcium deficiency.
There are recommendations to use a solution of 50 percent milk and 50 percent water. It is said to repeat use every few months or at the beginning of the growing season and again during mid-season. It is known that milk is used in growing the huge pumpkins that compete at county fairs and pumpkin shows. Feeding plants with milk has been used in varying effectiveness in pesticide applications, especially with aphids. After applying milk, refrain from using a chemical pesticide or fertilizer on plants, which will kill the bacteria in the milk that helps the plants to grow.
I also read that research was done by a University’s Extension Service several years ago using a milk mixture to fertilize pastures and it was beneficial and increased growth. However I didn’t find any research from recent years.
These days, we have many farmers who are vegetable growers and many of them are organic growers. Some sell at local farm markets and many sell at large produce auctions. Advertising that vegetables are grown with milk should appeal to the consumers wanting to purchase healthful produce. Consumers are willing to pay a higher price for organic grown produce, so growing vegetables with milk might also bring the farmers a better price.
Could a milk mixture be used by landscapers putting in new lawns? And what about golf courses all over this country? What if applying a milk mixture to the greens at golf courses could help to bring about the perfect grass for golfing? Owners and groundskeepers would be beating a path to the nearest dairy farms and the dairy farmer might be able to negotiate a better price for his milk!
And what about using a milk mixture on crops? Is anyone doing any research? Milk is definitely cheaper than fertilizer! Perhaps we should encourage more of our farm kids in college to study agricultural research. While I am sure opinions on this will differ, wouldn’t it be an interesting situation if that shiny tanker load of milk that just left the farm was on its way to be spread on vegetable crops, farm crops, a golf course or used in some other way instead of being poured into plastic jugs.
Most farmers I know do not like to waste things and they usually cannot afford it. Dumping and wasting milk is not easy for them in more ways than one. There are a lot of smart people out there; perhaps they can come up with some interesting new ideas for the use of milk. Wouldn’t it be great if a new motto for dairy farmers was, “Milk — It’s not just for drinking anymore”!
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.