I recently heard an advertisement on television about a refrigerator that can talk to you. Sure enough…there is a company that is unveiling a refrigerator you can talk to and it replies! It includes a meal planner, which personalizes recipes, it will tell you when food is expiring and you can tell it to compile a shopping list. I couldn’t help but wonder what it would be like if my refrigerator talked to me. It would probably go something like this…..
“Morning, Barb! You look a little bedraggled this morning. Not enough sleep? Were you writing a column or watching an old western movie? There’s lots of cream for your coffee and milk for your cereal. What are you going to have for breakfast this morning…eggs, bacon, orange juice, oatmeal….warmed over pizza…really? Whatever! See you at lunch time.”
“Hey Barb! How’s your day going? I heard the phone ringing a lot…telemarketers no doubt. There is some vegetable soup…how about a cheese sandwich with it? Remember to use wheat bread. How about some fruit for dessert? You still have some of those little cans your cousin brought you. The spaghetti sauce? Are you going to eat pasta again? Remember what the doctor said about too much pasta and you needing to lose five pounds? That coconut crème pie won’t help you to reach your goal either! Ouch…you shut the door too hard and made my shelves shake!”
“Supper time already? How about making some beef stew with lots of potatoes, onions, celery and carrots. That would be healthy. Or you could bake some chicken and make a salad. I know you can call and order pizza or a whopper and French fries, but that is not a very good idea! The doctor is not going to approve of that! By the way, I have the meal planner in me; why not use it for your meals? We will need to get some groceries…kale, salmon, green beans, broccoli, asparagus etc. Why not try some of that plant-based stuff…almond milk, oat milk, plant- based butter, fake meat. You slammed my door again!”
“Oh, the light woke me up. What are you doing here…its one o’clock in the morning? No, no, not the coconut crème pie. And no more of those Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups you hid in the butter keeper! How about an apple or some yogurt? I must remember to add plant-based yogurt to the grocery list. By the way, I could use a little cleaning, a couple of those leftovers are getting a little green, there is some expired cream cheese that will soon be hard as a rock and a new box of soda would be nice. See you later.”
“Good morning! Oh, you decided to give me a good cleaning out. But why aren’t you putting anything back? I’m empty! Who are those men? Why are they loading me onto that thing with wheels? They just put an old style refrigerator in my place! You need a refrigerator that can do your meal planning and make up a grocery list, tell you when food expires and remind you what to eat that is healthy, not that old-fashioned type that can’t talk! Easy on the bumps guys, and you better cover me up, its cold out here and I don’t want to catch ‘strep technology!’”
