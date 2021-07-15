As I sit here on a very quiet Sunday afternoon, the sky is dark and rain is pouring down. It is the perfect time and setting for a nap. People in my “age group” get a lot of good-natured teasing about taking naps. However, naps can be a very important part of everyone’s life. A nap is defined as, “sleeping lightly or briefly during the day”.
Parents living with and raising a newborn baby will quickly tell you how important a nap can be. If it is a very “fussy” baby or until the baby sleeps through the night, the parents try to grab “40 winks” anywhere and any way they can!
Parents raising children in their early years before school usually insist that they take a daytime nap. They have to — it is the only way they can get a little peace and quiet or get any work done.
The noise, the yelling, the questions, the curiosity, the constant motion! Only making children take a nap (which sometimes creates more noise and yelling) can bring them to a halt, give the parent a few quiet moments and help them with their sanity! On that first day of school for a child, there are many parents, especially moms, with tears in their eyes as their young children board the bus, however, as the bus goes out of sight, for some there is also a sigh of relief!
Working people seldom have an opportunity to catch a nap, but occasionally some of them find a way, maybe on their lunch hour, for just a quick snooze. Most farmers and especially dairy farmers are known for working long hours without sleep. The weather can cause problems that add to the time spent in the fields and nonstop work.
Often dairy farmers find themselves sitting up all night with a cow that is calving, or a very sick one. It is common knowledge that once farmers do come in from work, eat their supper and drop into their favorite chair, they will be sound asleep in just a few minutes.
My dad told the story about stopping by years ago at chore time to see a neighbor. He found him in the barn sitting on a three legged stool beside his Guernsey cow, who was standing quietly chewing hay, the bucket underneath her about half full of milk, his head again her flank and he was sound asleep. My dad just left quietly.
Once we hit those “golden years”, naps come into play again. Usually they happen unexpectedly instead of being planned. We arise in the morning and follow our regular routine — robe, slippers, glasses, bathroom, teeth, medication, coffee, a healthy breakfast and then it is time for the easy chair and to turn on the morning news and weather.
The next time we wake up the news is all over, we remember very little and we have no idea what the weather is going to be! We will just have to watch it again at noon and hope we stay awake! We better go get dressed before someone stops in and catches us in our night clothes! It happens!
One of the special privileges of being retired is that we can usually choose what we want to do, when we want to do it and when we want to “take a break”. We can choose to sit down in our easy chair and turn on a favorite television program, and many times, we will doze off for a quick nap.
Of course that can sometimes cause unexpected consequences. If we are watching Perry Mason, when we wake up, the murderer has already been caught and we have no idea who it was! Or we wake up to the screams and shouts on the Price Is Right and we have no idea what the person won! We are comforted by the fact that there will always be reruns!
According to the National Sleep Foundation, an afternoon nap of around 20 to 30 minutes is best for boosting alertness and mental performance. A new study suggests that an afternoon nap of around an hour is ideal for improving cognitive functioning among older adults.
Sleep provides the body with physical regeneration. It is important for your mental health. It allows your body to repair any cell damage that occurs during the day and refreshes your immune system, which in turn helps prevent disease. Proper sleep is very important for every person of every age!
William Kitchiner, M.D. (1775-1825) who was an optician and a telescope inventor wrote, “Is it not better economy of time, to go to sleep for half an hour — than to go on noodling all day in a nerveless and superannuated state — if not asleep, certainly not effective awake — for any purpose requiring the energy of either the body or mind.”
