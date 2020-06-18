The Northeast Ohio Districts 1 and 2 Holstein show was held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Columbiana County fairgrounds, Lisbon, Ohio. Exactly 90 outstanding registered Holsteins paraded the show ring with forty exhibitors on the halters. The judge for the show was Jeremy Adams, Stan-Mar-Dale/Express Holsteins, Urbana, Ohio.
Grand Champion and Intermediate Champion of the Open Show was the senior three-year-old Bulldog McCutch Jade, shown by Kiko Farms LLP, James and Evan Kiko, Paris, Ohio. She is sired by De-Su BKM McCutchen 1174-ET. She was chosen as Best Udder in the show.
Reserve Grand Champion and Reserve Intermediate Champion was the second place senior three-year-old Jacobs Sid Bubble-ET, shown by Plainfield Farms, Don and Ben Simpson, Belmont, Ohio. She is sired by Pine-Tree Sid-ET.
Honorable Mention Grand Champion and was the aged cow, Gleason GW Rentless-ET, shown by Vanessa Philson, Mercer, Pennsylvania. Honorable Mention Intermediate Champion was the junior three-year-old Entourage LC GC Asia-ET, shown by Dobay/Cole/ Sherbourne, Cortland, Ohio.
Junior Champion in the Open Show was the spring yearling, Miss Solomon Ave, shown by Dobay/Cole/ Sherbourne, Cortland Ohio. She is sired by Walnutlawn Solomon. Reserve Junior Champion was the fall calf, McWilliams Capture Glory, shown by Grace Gunkelman, Burbank, Ohio. She is sired by Blondin Zimmer Capture-ET.
Honorable Mention was the winter calf, Wea-Land Alti Mitz J-Red-ET, shown by Hershberger and Putt, Sugarcreek, Ohio.
Grand Champion and Intermediate Champion of the Junior Holstein show was the senior two-year-old Beardsley DB Ginger-Red-ET, shown by Aaron Carle, East Rochester, Ohio. Reserve Grand Champion and Reserve Intermediate Champion was the junior two-year-old Lindlaur Diamondback Andie, shown by Lindlaur Holsteins, Lauren and Lindsey L’Amoreaux, Louisville, Ohio. Both were sired by Mr D Apple Diamondback.
Honorable mention was the junior three-year-old Paradise-R Haddy 5679, shown by Emma Ramsey, Louisville, Ohio.
Junior Champion of the Junior Holstein show was the fall calf, McWilliams Capture Glory, shown by Grace Gunkelman, Burbank, Ohio. She is sired by Blondin Zimmer Capture-ET.
Reserve Junior Champion was the winter yearling, G & S Diamondback Amy, shown by Lindlaur Holsteins, Lauren and Lindsey L’Amoreaux, Louisville, Ohio and Evan Kiko, Paris, Ohio. She is sired by Mr D Apple Diamondback. Honorable Mention was the fall yearling, Kiko Doorman Myila 1583, shown by Elizabeth Kiko, R & P Kiko Family Farms, Salem, Ohio.
Senior Champion in the Open show was the aged cow, Gleason GW Rentless-ET shown by Vanessa Philson. Reserve Senior Champion and Best Bred and Owned was the four-year-old J-Kiko Goldchip Frosty, shown by Kiko Farms LLP. Honorable Mention was the second place four-year-old Whiteleather Gregor 2935, shown by Whiteleather Holsteins.
Premier Breeder Award went to Whiteleather Holsteins, Minerva, Ohio. Premier Exhibitor Award went to Kiko Farms LLP, Paris, Ohio.
Twenty-one Junior Holstein exhibitors participated in the Showmanship classes. Junior showmanship winners were: First — Gage Workman, Second — Carli Binkley, Third — Breanne Workman. Intermediate showmanship winners were: First— Grace Gunkelman, Second — Peyton Carson, Third— Roger Herstine. Senior showmanship winners were: First — Tim Gunkelman, Second — Lindsay L’Amoraux, Third — Preston Sheets. Showman of Showman was Grace Gunkelman.
Ribbons and awards were presented by Kayla Cring, Ohio Holstein Queen and Chloe Townsend, Columbiana County Dairy Princess.
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.