I would like to share the following message that I recently received.
A nurse’s eye view
I knew nursing was going to be hard, but I didn’t expect this. I chose ER nursing for the love of it, the adrenaline rush, the critical thinking that saves someone’s life. I’ve seen you or your family on their worst days and with luck, can give them hope, but now every day is harder than the day before.
We have less staff each week because my co-workers are giving up and can no longer bear the burden. Each day is as though the lobby of the ER will never return to an empty room. People waiting for hours on end for a bed and care that may never come, because fortunately for them, “they aren’t sick enough” to make the cut. Sometimes I wonder if this is how it has always been. Have I just been sheltered from it by living in a rural community?
Sometimes I feel as though I am failing…as a mother, as a wife, as a nurse. What am I doing? When I work, there isn’t enough of me. I’ve switched from caring for people to just keeping them alive and basic needs met. My day starts at a sprint and ends the same. We make jokes about how we don’t have time to eat or even pee.
We are thankful for our fellow co-workers in various departments who bring us even snacks because we can’t take time to step off the floor ourselves. I don’t know what time I will return home or if there will be another nurse to take my patients. It’s emotionally taxing because how can I leave my co-workers with unsafe staffing and an unrealistic patient load, all the while having upper management telling us, “you are not short staffed, it is just not ideal staffing.”
Words spoken from those not looking into the eyes of another human being begging for us to give them care. So. I stay a little longer. just to try and help finish a few tasks so my co-worker doesn’t have to and hope when our roles are reversed that they will do the same.
My children miss me and cheer on the days I don’t have to work. My husband is tired of going to bed without me and tired of watching me give so much of myself to just feel inadequate and unappreciated. My house is a disaster because after working 16 hours a day, four days a week, who really has time to clean? And let’s not forget “self-care” (what is that?), reminding myself that you can’t pour from an empty cup. Even if it is just a workout alone in the morning, it is something for myself.
Despite all the odds I continue to have hope. I took an oath and if I can look back on the day and know I have helped one person, it was worth it. I was built for this by His hand. It’s going to get worse before it gets better, and frankly it is probably going to burn like hell for a while!
I am thankful for the doctors, my ER manager and coworkers that stand in the trenches with me. Those of us who make it through this together will be a team built and conditioned like none other, stronger than ever before, emerging from this pandemic as a unit resilient and refined.
From an ER nurse
The above message was sent to me by someone who is very near and dear to my heart. Nursing is a profession that requires great intelligence, motivation and determination. When you are a nurse, you know that every day, you will touch a life or a life will touch yours.
America’s nurses are the beating heart of our medical system. (Barack Obama) Bound by paper work, short on hands, sleep and energy…nurses are rarely short on caring.
Forgive yourself; you are not perfect. Show yourself grace; you are still learning. Show yourself patience; you are on a journey.
A nurse is not what you do, it is what you are. To all nurses everywhere, thank you for all you do! Not all angels have wings, some have scrubs. (Unknown)
