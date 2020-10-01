October has arrived and the leaves have begun to fall. We have been blessed with several warm and beautiful days recently, hopefully there will be more. According to the weathermen, we can expect some rain and falling temperatures coming soon.
That is typical for October, as a warm and beautiful October afternoon can turn into a miserable evening of sleet and cold weather. I can remember filling the silo one year during the first week of October with the men bundled up in their Carharts and heaviest coats and the snow falling heavily as the tractors and wagons came in to unload.
The World Dairy Expo would normally be underway this week, however due to the Covid-19 virus, it has been cancelled. We are all missing the opportunity to either attend or view the pictures of the many beautiful cows, exhibits and activities that would normally be shown on Dairy Agenda Today. The Expo always has so much to be seen and enjoyed!
Our local Algonquin Mill Festival held here in Carroll County in October has also been cancelled. It is always such a popular event not only for local people but also for people who come from miles around to enjoy the festivities, view the buildings and antiques and to purchase cornmeal, sauerkraut and other popular items that are available. For many it is an opportunity for a special “homecoming” to get together with family and friends.
One thing that will be happening is the Ohio Holstein Fall Sale and Diamond Oak Holsteins dispersal, which will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster, Ohio. The sale will feature a variety of consignments from Ohio Holstein breeders as well as the Diamond Oak registered Holsteins. Diamond Oak Holsteins are owned by Phillip Fisher, Fort Jennings, Ohio and has been well-known over the years for outstanding cows, including Wapa Bootmaker Mandy, and numerous sires in the AI studs. Catalogs will be available soon. Online bidding will be available with Cowbuyer. For information contact the Ohio Holstein Association at 330-264-9088. Email oholstein@sssnet.com.
As October settles in, youngsters and their families are visiting corn mazes and pumpkin patches, homes and businesses are being decorated and preparations are made to celebrate Halloween. Many communities are making special preparations to allow the children to trick or treat safely.
Crops are harvested, barns and silos are filled to feed the livestock through the winter. Garden produce is winding down, still some potatoes and turnips to dig. Shelves and freezers are filled with delicious, healthful garden produce to enjoy throughout the winter months. We are so grateful for the bounty we have been given, thanks to hard work and Mother Nature.
It has been an unusual and difficult year for everyone everywhere. Hopefully we can look forward to enjoyable holidays and our lives will soon be getting back to normal. For now, as we head into October, we will just take it one day at a time and look for something of joy in each day. Fall is a beautiful time of year!
