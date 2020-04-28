The Ohio Holstein Association officers, board of directors and committee chairmen met by means of a telephone conference call on April 10, 2020. The reports from officers were given, followed by a report on the 2021 National Holstein Convention to be held in Ohio.
Much of the discussion focused on the difficulty of holding committee meetings, touring facilities being considered for the convention, finalizing contracts and making final plans for the convention due to the current COVID-19 virus. The decision was made to cancel the plans for holding the National Holstein Convention in Ohio in 2021. It was announced that the 2020 convention scheduled to be held in Pennsylvania would probably be cancelled and rescheduled for 2021.
It was announced that the Ohio Holstein Spring Sale scheduled for April 18, 2020 was cancelled. Discussion was held on making the consignments that were already accepted available for purchasing in an online sale to be conducted by Cowbuyer.
Discussion was held on the cancellation of district Holstein shows, county fairs and the Ohio State Fair due to the virus. The Building Committee reported that repairs need to be made on the lights in the meeting room. Various other committee reports were given. The next meeting was scheduled for June 19, 2020.
The Ohio Lot Smackdown Sale was held online April 18-21, 2020 with live bidding held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, April 21, 2020. Sixty one consignments were presented for sale featuring high genomics, show age calves, bred heifers, fresh cows and embryos.
Topping the sale at $7,500 was Lot 1, Pine-Tree Leg Achi Erica-ET, consigned by James A. Richard, Wooster, Ohio. She was born Dec. 4, 2019 and was +2931 G. Her sire is Pine-Tree CW Legacy-ET and her dam by ABS Achiever-ET. She was purchased by T & L Cattle Company, British Columbia.
Selling for $4,000 was Lot 5, Pine-Tree Lgcy Acclimate-ET, consigned by James A. Richard, Wooster, Ohio. Born Oct. 27, 2019 with +2884 G, her sire is Pine-Tree Legacy-ET, her dam by ABS Achiever-ET and her grand-dam was classified Very Good 87. She was purchased by T & L Cattle Company, British Columbia.
Lot 32, Miley Redhot Giggle-Red sold for $2,600 and was consigned by Anna Miley, West Salem, Ohio. Born Sept. 12, 2019, she was sired by Charpentier Redhot-Red-ET. Her dam was sired by MR D Apple Diamondback and her show winning grand-dam was classified Excellent 93 2E. She was purchased by Angela Hartman, Wooster, Ohio.
Lot 56, K-Times Diamond Trinity sold for $2,000 and was consigned by Kourtney Kliner, West Salem, Ohio. A fresh two-year-old born Dec. 7, 2017, she was sired by MR D Apple Diamondback from a daughter of Atwood and a Very Good grand-dam by Alexander. She was bred to Unstopabull-Red. She was purchased by T & L Cattle Company, British Columbia.
Cowbuyer managed the sale. Contacts were Aaron Ray, Chad Griffith and Ken Janes.
The “Opportunities From Pine-Tree” sale will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. EST. The sale will be hosted by Matthew Steiner and Family, Marshallville, Ohio. The sale will take place online at Cowbuyer.com with Dave Rama, auctioneer. The sale will feature approximately 40 Holstein lots, six Jersey lots, four Brown Swiss lots and one Montbeliarde lot. The catalog for the sale is available on the Ohio Holstein Association website, www.ohioholstein.com.
The Ohio Holstein News magazine has not been received by the Ohio Holstein Association members due to the shortage of postal workers. It was sent to the post office in Detroit, Michigan on April 10, 2020. In speaking with personnel at the post office there, Melissa Hart editor of the News, was assured that they would send it out as soon as possible.
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.