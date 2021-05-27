June is here and not only is it time to enjoy all the dairy products and especially lots and lots of ice cream, it is also time for the men and women and boys and girls, who love to show the outstanding dairy cattle from their herds, to get out the “whites”, put those registered dairy cattle in top form and participate in dairy shows all over the country.
There will be ribbons, trophies and monetary awards. Best of all, you will get together with old friends and new friends and there will be good times and good fellowship at the shows.
The Northeast Ohio District 1 and 2 Holstein Show will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds, Lisbon, Ohio. Judge for the show will be Joe Nash, Lyndonville, New York. Showmanship classes will begin at 9 a.m. with the show to follow.
The Doug Dye Memorial Fund has increased the awards for both the junior and senior shows. Five-hundred dollars will be awarded to the Best Bred and Owned of the Senior Show. Fifty dollars will go to each Showmanship Class winner. Fifty dollars to each winner of the Intermediate Championship and the Senior Championship of the Junior Show. Additional monetary cash prizes will be awarded per class to the top three competing juniors.
Entry forms and information is available on the Ohio Holstein website and on facebook. Entries are due by June 5 or as soon as possible! Entries should be sent to Jessica Whiteleather 29468 Tower Road, Salem, Ohio 44460 email jessicawhiteleather@me.com. For information, others to contact are Bob Hippley 330-823-2123, Steve Moff 330-482-9018 or Susanne Lora 330-268-6359.
Junior members are strongly encouraged to participate. Open to any Ohio Holstein Junior Member. Membership will be accepted up to show time! You must have an animal entered in the show to be eligible for the showmanship contest.
The 18th Annual District 3 Open Invitational Holstein Show will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds, Dover, Ohio. The judge will be Rudy Kiko, Salem, Ohio. The showmanship classes begin at 10 a.m. with the show to follow. Entries are due by June 10 for program listing. There will be an entry fee per head. The late entry fee will be more per head and will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the show.
Entries should be mailed to Louise Harding, 4364 Schilling Hill Road, NW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. For information, contact Louise at 330-432-7430, email hardingl912@gmail.com., Jarod Harding at 330-339-5389 or Don Simpson 740-484-1444, email plainfieldholsteins@gmail.com.
The Junior Show will be open, however, you must be a junior member of The Ohio Holstein Junior Association to be eligible for awards. Memberships will be available. Showmanship classes will be 13 and under and 14 to 21 and are open to any junior. The winner of each showmanship class will receive $50. The Grand Champion and Junior Champion of the Junior Show each receives $100 and a trophy. There will be a kiddie’s showmanship class for anyone not in 4-H. In the senior show, $20 will be awarded to first place, $10 to second place and $5 to third place. Group classes receive banners.
Health requirements are the same as state and county fairs. Registration papers will be checked. All animals must have registration papers available! No papers pending! You must furnish your own straw. Exhibitors may move in Friday, June 18 in the afternoon. There will be trophy and monetary awards for both junior winners and senior winners. Kathy DeBruin will try to be available to take pictures.
It will be an opportunity to see many of Ohio’s best registered holsteins as they parade the show ring at these two shows. It will be an opportunity to visit and talk holsteins with Ohio breeders in these areas. June and holsteins are bustin’ out all over! Come and join the fun!
