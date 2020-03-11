Ohio Holstein breeders, friends and families came together at the Kalahari Resort and Conference Center, Sandusky, Ohio on Friday evening, Feb. 28, 2020 to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Ohio Holstein Association.
The evening began with the Ohio Holstein 100th Anniversary Celebration dinner, followed by the Ohio Holstein 100th Anniversary Convention Sale. Thirty (30) consignments were presented in absentia and sold for an average of $4,115.
Topping the sale at $27,000 was the consignment of Pine-Tree Dairy, Matthew Steiner and Family, Marshallville, Ohio. Lot 2, Pine-Tree 7589 L 724-ET born 10/18/19, was purchased by Tim Rauen, New Vienna, Iowa. With +2864 GTPI, she was sired by Pine-Tree CW Legacy-ET and her dam, Pine-Tree 6586 Schi 7589-ET was sired by ABS Achiever-ET with eight generations of Very Good and Excellent cows in her pedigree including the dam of AI sires Robust and Punch.
Selling for $10,000 was Lot 6, Cookiecutter Embark, born Oct. 5, 2018, with a +2801 GTPI and sired by Mr Mogul Delta 1427-ET and from a Very Good 85 two-year-old S-S-I 1stclass Flagship daughter. She has 13 Very Good and Excellent dams in her pedigree. Consigned by Pine-Tree Dairy, Marshallville, Ohio, she was purchased by Cookiecutter Holsteins c/o Luke Getty, Hudson Falls, New York.
Ramsier’s Willow Spring Farm, Rittman, Ohio, consigned Lot 4, Pine-Tree 7965 Legac 566-ET and she was purchased for $9,500 by Steve Gasser, Creston, Ohio. Born Oct. 10, 2019, +GTPI 2851, she was sired by Pine-Tree CW Legacy-ET. Her dam is a Triplecrown Pontiff-ET daughter with ten generations of Very Good and Excellent dams in her pedigree including Snow-N Denises Dellia EX 95 2E.
Jonathan and Alicia Lamb, Oakfield, New York, purchased Lot 5, the consignment of Swisslane Farms and Bovine Genomic Partners, Alto, Michigan, for $9,000. With +2823 GTPI and born Nov. 20, 2019, BGP Solution 18987-ET was sired by Fustead S-S-I Solution-ET and from a Flagship daughter from the Wesswood Rudy Missy-ET family and eleven generations of Very Good and Excellent dams.
The sale was hosted by the Ohio Holstein Association and managed by Daniel Brandt, Annville, Pennsylvania. Auctioneer was Randall Kiko, Salem, Ohio, with Daniel Brandt reading the pedigrees. Chad Griffith handled the bidding on Cowbuyer. Consignments sold to New York, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa and Ohio.
