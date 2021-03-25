“Small seeds of corn he buys and plants each spring
He waits, he watches; daily does he pray
For sun and rain bestowed by God, the King
A farmer knows, no matter what folks say
Crops will surely thrive when life’s lived God’s way.” (Copyright Gershon Wolf)
As I sit here gazing out my sliding glass door, I feel the joy of seeing the freshly turned Earth and the big “white” tractor working its way back and forth across the fields. (Our greens are Olivers).
It is a sight that brings joy not only to me, but to every farmer at this time of year. The sound of humming tractors is just the beginning, as fields everywhere are prepared for planting. The sounds of the activities can be heard day and night as farmers work 24 hours a day to get the fields ready and seeds in the ground ahead of the spring rains. When the rains arrive, those spring rains will cleanse the earth and provide the moisture to sprout the seeds and start them growing.
It is such a pleasing sight when those first bits of green begin to show up as they push their way through the brown Earth searching for the warmth of the sun. As the sun shines and aids in their growth the farmers keep their fingers crossed that there won’t be a late hard frost.
After what is sometimes a long hard winter, the sights, sounds and smells of spring give such a lift to everyone’s spirits! Farmers experience a special kind of joy as they watch the growth of their creations in the fields and the birth of their livestock.
I cannot help but think about the families who live in the big cities and who cannot enjoy all the same joys of spring that people living in the country do. One of the first joys of spring here in the country is opening a window or walking outside and just breathing deep and inhaling the fresh air. I cannot help but wonder, does spring bring about a change in the air in the big cities where there are all the cars, buses and buildings packed together? Fresh air is such a simple thing, yet so important and taken for granted in the country!
You don’t have to be a farmer or live in the country to enjoy the many special things of spring. Take a drive down a country road. There is so much to see! The trees filling up with green leaves, the dogwoods blooming, the beauty of early spring flowers, all colors and types of machinery at work in the fields.
A special joy is a trip to the part of our country where the work is being done with those beautiful draft horses! The kids especially love seeing the spring babies — foals, calves, cute baby lambs as they romp and play in their stiff-legged fashion, baby goats, peeps, fawns, groundhogs, rabbits and more. Repeated drives can go down the same roads to see how the crops and the babies are growing! These are the blessings of spring!
Spring is here! We have been “penned up” for the past year. Find a way to get out and enjoy all the sights and sounds that are shared with us. Smile, wave to people, blow your horns if driving by! Let yourself soak up the sunshine and the special joys that spring is bringing to us!
