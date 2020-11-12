As I sit on my deck just rocking away on this Sunday afternoon, the sun is shining and it is a beautiful warm day. In households all over the country people are watching football games and enjoying snacks and drinks. Typically some of them are yelling at the television set trying to influence the actions of their favorite team. Motorcycle and bicycle riders are enjoying what might be their last nice day for a poker run or just a pleasant ride on back country roads. Some people are out just hiking or taking walks. In Louisville, Kentucky, dairy breeders from all over the country are enjoying the last show of the year, thankful it wasn’t canceled as so many others were. Farmers are taking advantage of the nice weather to finish their harvests and prepare for the winter weather to come. Christmas decorations are being put up while the weather is good.
Come Monday morning some people will awaken to the sound of their alarm clocks, rise early, grab some coffee and head for their jobs just as they have every Monday morning this year. However, when they arrive, nothing will be the same as it used to be. Other people will remain at home, not allowed to go to work or laid off from their jobs. Some children will get on a bus to go to school or be dropped off by their parents. School is now different as they will all be wearing masks or distancing. Other children will be staying home to learn from a computer or home schooling. Some business owners will be able to open their doors under certain rules, other business owners will be closed and may not open again. Farmers will milk their cows, do the chores necessary for feeding all their livestock, tend their crops and go about their day taking care of their farm and family and providing food for the world.
It is November 2020, a year of panic, fear, confusion, upheaval, disturbance, agitation, ferment, unrest, disorder, trouble, commotion, upset, mayhem, chaos, pandemonium, uproar, uncertainty, disorientation, turbulence, disruption and much more. Every person in this country has been affected. We have been fed truths and we have been fed lies. There is no way for the ordinary person to know what to believe. It not only continues, now there is even more disruption in our lives! We can’t help but wonder if our lives will ever be “normal” again. One thing we do know is that our lives are never going to be the same as before 2020!
As I sit here feeling the warmth of the sun, I do know the sun came up this morning and it is going to set this evening. The dawn will come again tomorrow and the people in this country will rise and start their day. None of us know what lies ahead, we can only live life a day at a time and hope for the best. In spite of the trials, tribulations and turmoil our world just keeps on turning.
