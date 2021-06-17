It is early Sunday morning as I sit in my chair on the deck enjoying the peace and tranquility. It is a bit humid already, but there is a nice soft breeze blowing and making it very comfortable.
I feel so blessed sitting here watching the hummingbirds feeding, sipping a cup of coffee and enjoying the beginning of the day. There are so many people in our country and all over the world who will never have the opportunity to enjoy even one day of the peace and quiet as I can. My heart goes out to them.
Yesterday was a great day! My son and I headed out early in the morning for the Columbiana County Fairgrounds, Lisbon, Ohio, where I announced the Northeast Ohio District 1 and 2 Holstein Show. Anytime farmers travel, they find joy in observing the farms, fields and crops.
As we traveled, we had a chance to see how farming was going in other areas. The corn we saw was about six inches high. Last week, there was a lot of rain that slowed the work down and left a lot of wet hay laying in the fields and a lot of frustrated farmers. Making good forage is so important not only for dairy farmers, but for others also. You just can’t control Mother Nature!
One hundred and eighteen registered holsteins were entered in the classes and paraded the show ring competing for the purple and blue ribbons and the special awards. Such beautiful dairy animals — all ages! A tribute to the breeders’ abilities to make the right decisions in the breeding and blending of the bloodlines.
There were so many friends and people that I know. The announcing and keeping track of the winners keeps me busy for several hours, so I don’t get much time to visit with friends. However, they stop by and say “hello”, wave from a distance or say “hi” as they pass by the judge’s stand leading a cow. So many of us had not seen each other since the show last year!
Those who handle the details of the show are either old friends or young people who are becoming active in the organization and will become new friends! The judge this time was Joe Nash from Lyndonville, New York. I enjoyed meeting him and watching how he judged. He had a difficult job, as the quality of the cattle being shown was outstanding!
There are basic things that every judge looks for in each animal, however, every judge has his own idea of what is most important to him. The old saying is, “It is one man’s opinion on a given day”. Not everyone is going to agree with it! Some people will go home happy with the way he judged, some will not! That is always how it is at a dairy show!
There were so many young people involved in the show and several competed in the showmanship classes. They are such an outstanding group of guys and gals, hardworking, accepting of responsibility, they present their cattle and themselves so well in the show ring. Their parents can be so proud of them. And when you see the parents helping them and encouraging them, you feel that at least some things are “right with the world”!
When the show ended, the kids were hot and tired, the parents were hot and tired and the holsteins were hot and tired! Everything was loaded up — probably not as neat and well organized as when they left home.
Families headed home to milk cows and take care of chores there. After that, there would be showers or dipping in a pool or lake. In the evening, there would be time to relax and discuss the day’s happenings and the results of the show. There would be time to kick back, enjoy a cold beverage or some ice cream and store the memories of the show for future reference. Unless there was a tractor pull happening somewhere in the area!
“It is neither wealth nor splendor, but tranquility and occupation which gives you happiness”. (Thomas Jefferson)
