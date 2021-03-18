One of my favorite childhood memories is of Barnhouse’s Store, located at the top of the hill in the small town of Perrysville, here in the southern part of Carroll County.
As a little girl, a trip to that store was a special treat for me. Just inside the door was the candy case, a large glass case with shelves and sliding glass doors. It contained the favorite candies of that time and many of them were only a penny apiece.
There were black and red licorice sticks, Mary Janes, Bulls Eyes, Bit-O-Honey, Horehound Drops and more. The wrappers were many different colors, eye-catching and so appealing. With so many kinds and so few pennies, making a choice was always very difficult!
One of my favorites was the brightly colored jelly beans, always available at Easter time. Because I asked for them so often, a young fellow, who could often be found hanging around in the store, nicknamed me “Jelly Bean” and every time he saw me would say, “Hi, Jelly Bean”.
At that young age, I did not like to be teased and I decided I did not like him! A few years later when I became older, I realized he really was a very nice man and over the years we became very good friends, although he still called me “Jelly Bean” once in a while.
At the holidays a huge block of milk chocolate would be found sitting on the counter at the store. An ice pick would be used to break off pieces that would then be weighed and sold by the pound. I don’t remember the price, but I do know it was high, so Dad could only afford it once in a while. I remember it tasting so good and being such a special treat.
Barnhouse’s Store sold many different things. They had a meat case with various cuts of meat, including beef, pork and chicken. They did not sell milk as a local dairy delivered Jersey milk to the residents in town. They sold groceries, tools, hardware items, bolts of fabric and sewing supplies, oilcloth and a few small clothing items. Produce or eggs were sometimes traded for the items people needed.
The post office was there and the address for it was Lamartine, Ohio. Just as can be seen in some of the television shows or movies, there was a small table and chairs in the back where some of the older gentlemen gathered to play checkers or cards and discuss world problems. Barnhouse’s Store was not only a place to get groceries and supplies, it was a gathering place for people in the community. A stop at the store and a short visit with friends and neighbors made the day a pleasant one for the adults and it was a happy time for kids.
I recently received a catalog from a special store that sells those old-fashioned penny candies. The price has definitely gone up! With Carmel Bull’s Eyes, Mary Janes and Black and Red Licorice at $16.95 for two pounds each, a few pennies are not going to buy much!
Barnhouse’s Store was an important place in the community. While penny candy can still be purchased, the small country store is seldom found. It was a very special place filled with very special memories and it is missed.
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.