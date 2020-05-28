Max and I have been discussing the current situation with our government and we have formed an opinion. We think that before any politician is elected to serve as a senator or in the House of Representatives in Washington, they should have to work on and manage a dairy farm. There are many lessons to be learned there, and if applied, could make the government run much smoother and get the job done.
First, if you are going to be a dairy farmer, you know you must dedicate yourself to the job 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Your survival and livelihood depend on those cows being well fed, healthy and productive. You don’t just take off in the middle of milking to go golfing. And you certainly don’t just drop everything to take a month’s vacation in August, regardless of how much work needs to be done.
When machinery breaks down or needs repairs, you figure out how much it will cost, look at your checkbook to see how much is there, consider your options and sometimes, you just have to use duct tape and baler twine until finances improve.
If you want to buy a new bull to breed your heifers, you don’t just buy one because the guy from the local stockyards brought you a few bottles of booze and then proceeded to tell you about the scrub bull he had in the yards that he could sell you for twice what he is worth, and it would be OK since someone was giving you the money to pay for it. You search for the right buy that is going to improve your situation and with a price that doesn’t take advantage of the person providing the money.
If you get word that a storm might be coming, you hurry up and bale that field of hay that is ready, pull your loaded wagons in the barn, make sure the windows and doors are closed and prepare for the worst before it gets there. You don’t wait to decide what you should do until after it hits.
When your best cow is in labor, you don’t go to a party and leave her. You know that getting a live, healthy calf is important and she could need help. So you take the time to observe the situation and make sure all goes well and the job gets done.
When the milk check comes, you sit down with the bills and you figure out which ones have to be paid first and how much you can pay on each one. You don’t just look at it and then run to the bank for a huge loan that you have no idea how you will pay back and then stop at the first machinery dealer you come to on the way home and buy a new tractor, just because it makes you feel good and will impress your neighbor. When farmers have a good year they don’t just blow the extra on frivolous things, they put it away for when times aren’t so good.
If you want to earn the respect of your fellow farmers and be elected to an office, you don’t just get up in front of the group and give a speech about how many acres you own, how many cows you milk, how great a farmer you are and how worthless the farmer running against you is. You prove you are worthy of being elected by the kind of cows you breed, the crops you grow, how you treat your wife, children and neighbors and what you do for your community. Farmers are willing to listen to new ideas and embrace changes that will improve their situation.
If a farmer and his neighbor see a herd of cows running down the road, they don’t just stand there and argue about whether they are black cows or brown cows and who might own them. They work together to get them rounded up and back where they belong and then work together to rebuild the fence so it doesn’t happen again.
Perhaps our politicians in government could learn a few lessons from working on a dairy farm and figure out how to get some of our nation’s problems solved. One thing is for sure, whether in Washington or on a dairy farm, you better wear your boots!
