Feeling a bit stressed out and in a “blue funk” the other day, I decided to get on my little green tractor and go around in circles. Not only did my lawn mower go around and around, so did a lot of thoughts in my mind.
Getting out on a tractor and working in the fields has always been a way for me to relax and feel better. While I am no longer permitted to operate the big tractors, being able to get out on my small one makes my day go better and leads me to many different thoughts and ideas.
At the present time, things are difficult for every farmer; regardless of the type of farming he or she chooses to be involved in. (Hasn’t it always been that way?) Extra revenue is needed to keep the bills paid and necessities for the family. Finding ideas and ways to come up with the extra revenue needed is difficult. As I rode in those circles a thought came to mind.
What about “Farm Therapy” for troubled souls? We have people in all walks of life who are troubled and stressed by numerous types of problems. They seek ways to cope with those problems by consulting psychiatrists and psychologists, taking medication, buying exercise equipment or contracting with a local fitness center and paying a high price for all of it. What if….for a price….they were offered help using “Farm Therapy”?
One of the first things people who are stressed or concerned about health issues do is to get some exercise equipment or go to a local fitness center. They will run and run and run on treadmills. A farm could offer several ways for them to run. A group of heifers could be turned out in a field and then the “stressed out person” could chase them all back into the barn. The difficulty of the activity would probably be increased if they had to chase hogs.
People work with barbells and lift weights. There are a lot of things on the farm that can be lifted. There are attachments that need to be lifted and changed on machinery. They could carry buckets of feed or water to calves and other livestock. They could help load or unload small bales of hay and straw. There are numerous things of all sizes on the farm that must be lifted or carried and if you do it long enough, it will build up muscles and help with weight loss.
Tractor rides around the farm could be offered and while relaxing and riding, those tractors could be pulling various types of machinery and performing necessary tasks. Of course, there would need to be “instructors” just as there are in the fitness centers and the “price” would have to include that cost. Without the instructor, they could just take a relaxing drive around the farm, observing and enjoying the sights of the crops, livestock and wildlife.
People dealing with anger issues could be handed a hoe, started down a row of corn and ordered to keep beating out the weeds in one of those huge, long corn fields. We seem to have so many people in the world with anger issues these days. If you could get a huge crowd of them organized and using those hoes instead of ball bats and guns, you could probably eliminate the need for spray and possibly for so many jails! The hot summer days would definitely aid in the therapy.
If it is just peace and quiet they want for a few hours, set them up under a nice shade tree by the lake or farm pond. Offer a fishing pole and a can of worms or a good book. Leave them some iced tea or lemonade. When mealtime rolls around, invite them in for some good country cooking, ice-cold milk and some pie and ice cream for dessert. Delicious country food always eases stress and puts you in a mellow mood!
Just be sure before you offer “Farm Therapy”, you check out the costs for other types of therapy so that you will know how to set your prices. There are many things on the farm that can lend them to therapy. We use them every day. In spite of the problems and stress on the farm, it is a good life and being a farmer brings joy and happiness. That is why we stay on the farm.
Why not share that joy and happiness with people from all walks of life? We have heard the saying, “Money can’t buy happiness”. That is never a problem for farmers….they don’t make enough to interfere with their happiness!
