The last few days have been both very busy and very enjoyable. Following an article in the local Carroll County Messenger about my writing and my book, “Black and White and Read All Over”, I have received both phone calls and visitors.
One of those phone calls was from John McLoney, who is 95 years old and is the oldest-living veteran in Carroll County. John worked as a carpenter and owned his own construction business for many years. He is well known and highly respected. I have known him for years and he has worked for us here on the farm, however, I was surprised by his call and enjoyed talking with him so much. He is sharp as a tack and reminded me of some things that I had forgotten!
We have so many older people who have so much knowledge and so many stories they could tell, yet so seldom do our children and young people have opportunities to listen to, to hear and to save the memories from the stories that older folks can tell. We need to find ways for our seniors to share their lives and history with others.
One of my visitors was a cousin’s daughter whom I had not seen in quite a while. We sat on my deck overlooking the valley and brought each other up to date on our families, as well as reminiscing about the “good-ole-days”. People used to hold family reunions every summer…picnics, covered dish dinners, hot dog roasts and more. Family members would travel for miles to attend. The entire day would be spent eating, playing games and getting reacquainted with what was happening in each other’s lives. There are so few family reunions anymore!
The highlight of the week was a visit from my two grandsons, who live in Tampa, Florida. They were here to visit family for two weeks, which brought a lot of joy to all of us. Nick graduated from the University of Oregon this spring with a law degree and passed the bar exams for several states, including Florida. No law firms are accepting resumes or hiring, so just like so many of the recent college graduates, he is waiting for things to improve. In the meantime, he is taking care of their apartment, working to stay fit and collecting family recipes. He likes to cook and does some of his cooking in two cast iron skillets that came from the farm and have to be over 100 years old!
Zach is a business administration manager for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team. I enjoy watching the NFL and enjoy hearing news from the Buccaneers. There is lots of excitement this year with Tom Brady becoming their quarterback and Robert James “Gronk” Gronkowski also joining the team. After talking with Zach and learning some things about Tom Brady, I can certainly understand some of the reasons for his success over the years. Their biggest problem right now is coping with the virus so they can get back to playing football.
I have learned that the ordinary fan, like me, has no idea of how many people and how many things are involved in the daily happenings of each professional football team and how important the sports teams are to the economics of this country. It is my hope, and that of many others, that our football teams and our other sports teams can soon resume their activities and that we will be allowed to attend and enjoy them. They are an important part of our lives and important to the economy of our country.
