Over the years, we have all saved many things and tucked them away in many places such as boxes, drawers, closet shelves, cupboards, etc. There are numerous types of mementos that we considered important at the time and have been forgotten about as time has gone by.
There comes a time when changes are happening in our lives. It becomes necessary to sort through things that we have saved for years and make the decision about what is so important to us that we cannot let go of it and which items we can comfortably part with. That includes so many different types of things that have accumulated over the years. The pieces of our lives and special memories can often be found in small boxes.
It was an old box that had once held Christmas cards. There is a beautiful white dove pictured on the lid and the following is written, “When shall all men’s good be each man’s rule and universal peace be like a shaft of light across the land.” (Alfred Lord Tennyson)
There were still a couple un-used cards with a special Christmas message on the front. It contained cards and letters received years ago. A letter from a distant cousin in Independence, Missouri, tells me it is snowing there. Her family had a lovely Christmas and holiday. She talks about our babies born in 1969, a girl for her and boy for me. She was making plans for a New Year’s Eve party to bring in 1970. Her Dad was a minister there and at one time, lived next door to President Harry S. Truman and had often chatted over the fence with him.
There were 1980 Christmas cards from Don’s army buddies and best friends. The three of them served in the Army and were in Germany together, where they drove tanks.
Garnett and Mary Buntin lived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Garnett was working night shift and Mary was shopping, baking and preparing for Christmas. Included were pictures of their three girls, ages 8, 13 and 16. They were hoping we could come and visit. James and Mary Anne McGee lived in Franklin, Kentucky. James was a farmer and grew tobacco along with other crops. Mary Anne was an aide and tutor at the local elementary school.
There were pictures of their three boys who were in the fourth, seventh and 11th grade and doing well in school. They talked about attending the Kentucky Farm Bureau Convention and how much they enjoyed it. We did get together for visits, but not as often as we would have liked.
There was a letter from Aunt Mildred. She and my Uncle Gail Wagner lived in Wooster, Ohio. Raised by two old maid aunts, she was a retired school teacher and very interesting! Her letter expressed her concerns about things that were going on at ATI, the Agricultural Technical Institute at Wooster. I am not going to write much about her as I am planning a column about her later on. I could probably do a book!
There was a card telling of Don’s Aunt Iva Burrier’s passing. She was a lovely lady born in 1893. There was a Christmas card from Wade and Jane Brugger at Dover, Ohio. They were the breeders of several of my Border Collies. There were a few small pictures, one of my Grandma Clara Gallon and her sisters, Mary Wells and Jenny Maple.
There were some columns by Erma Bombeck, well known writer of books and columns that I cut out of newspapers. Miscellaneous things that I felt I wanted to save years ago.
If I throw this small box and its contents away, will I be throwing away the memories? Without these items to jog my mind and bring back the many memories, will I forget them and be unable to retrieve them from my mind later on?
Isn’t the reason we keep so many mementos and different things — so that we can’t forget? Maybe I will just put the lid back on the box and keep the contents a while longer. My ability to remember isn’t quite as good as it used to be!
