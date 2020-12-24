I have personally made a decision to boycott the news media. I will no longer watch any news programs on television or listen to news on the radio. Since I don’t participate in Facebook, Twitter or any of those other “high tech” things, I don’t have to be concerned about them. I am tired of hearing or reading news that causes stress, anxiety and a multitude of other problems.
I am tired of hearing about the COVID-19 virus and the numbers concerning it. What good does it do to force feed us the numbers of those who are positive, the death rate and whether our state or county is red, purple or green! Most people are already doing the things they were told to avoid it and keep from spreading it. Why can’t we hear about the numbers of people who have survived it and what parts of the country have low numbers.
We already know we can’t totally believe the numbers anyway. I have often been told that you can make numbers tell any story you want them to tell and I believe that! We are being held captive and in fear by the numbers.
We are constantly being told about all the problems in our government and the political world. There are so many people in this world who only desire power and money. They are consumed by greed and the need to have things their way. There are liars and thieves everywhere…their only concern is themselves. These types of people have existed since the Garden of Eden. Their plan is to control our country and us!
I often think about our ancestors who never knew the modern news media. Things happened in other parts of our country and the world and they never heard about them or if they did, it would be months or even years before the news reached them. It took weeks and months for letters, papers or information to travel from one side of our country to the other.
The people went about their lives and their work knowing only the local news and gossip. They were happy and content. They concentrated on the well being of their families and community. Perhaps it is time we consider doing the same!
I will read my local newspaper only, none from the so called “big cities”. I will read the Ohio Holstein News if it ever gets here! It is obviously sitting in a post office somewhere. This has happened before! I will continue to read Farmshine and most of the farm magazines I get and I will check the news on Dairy Agenda Today. Most of the other magazines I subscribe to don’t tell me anything anyway… they are filled with ads for things I don’t need and can’t afford!
After having spent just a few days “blacking out” the news media, I am more relaxed and my anxiety level and blood pressure have lowered. I have enjoyed some long chats with friends and relatives by way of telephone and email. I sent out my Christmas cards with some cheerful words and letters. I haven’t even lied to or cussed out any telemarketers recently! My family might say that I am “mellowing a bit” in my old age….but probably not!
There is nothing I can do to stop the virus or change what is happening in our country. My heart goes out to all those who are trying so hard to make things better. I can only pray for them and hope that they will succeed.
Hopefully I can find ways to change my attitude, disposition and mood to help reduce my anxiety and stress. These are things I can control. Life will go on and it isn’t really necessary that I see, hear or know all the negative news that is happening. My New Year’s resolution for 2021 is to concentrate on the good news and the good things in life!
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.