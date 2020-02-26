The sunshine is streaming through my sliding glass door directly on me as I relax in my easy chair. Its warmth soothes my body and my soul. It is late in the afternoon; I have done all the chores that I choose to do today. With a glass of milk and a couple chocolate chip cookies nearby, I am ready to read today’s mail. This was a good mail day as I have both newspapers and magazines to read and enjoy — no bills today!
The first magazine I have chosen to read is a very popular and a well-known woman’s magazine owned by a lady that everyone in the world is familiar with. There is an article that asks, “Can you eat yourself happy?” It is written by a psychiatrist whose patients have anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and other psychological issues.
There is a small, but rapidly growing, group of health professionals using nutrition in addition to medication and psychotherapy to help treat mental illness. I found it to be a very interesting article. I am a firm believer that what a person eats and drinks affects the brain just as it does the body.
There was a list of anti-depressant nutrients that have been identified. Included in that list was thiamine, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, folate, magnesium, potassium, selenium and zinc. Milk contains all of these nutrients. There was a “Good Food Menu” listing some of the foods with a concentration of the nutrients. I was disappointed to find that milk was not included on that list and the only dairy product listed was yogurt. A well-known professor at a university here in the USA stated, “It’s about using everything in the toolbox…and the lunchbox…to help patients feel better.” Perhaps drinking milk and consuming their own dairy products is one of the things that helps dairy farmers to cope with the daily stress in their life!
As I scanned the pages of the second women’s magazine, a popular one that has been around for years and years, I found no ads for real milk or dairy products except one for cheese by a well-known company. The ad featured a piece of pizza with the cheese, mozzarella and parmesan, streaming from it. There was, however, a very colorful full-page article for “creamy” plant- based milk with the heading “Moove over!”
These are two of the most popular women’s magazines still being published. They are read by women of all ages and professions. Not only are they subscribed to or selected from magazine racks in the stores, these are magazines found in waiting rooms in doctors’ offices, dentist offices, all types of business places, as well as many other places. Dairy farmers give up dollars and dollars for advertising out of every milk check. Why isn’t advertising for their product being done in these popular magazines?
Advertising is vitally important no matter what you want to sell. You need ads that draw attention to what you are selling and make people remember the product. There are ads that are colorful and with characters in them that immediately make you look at them. Some of the ads you see today on television are crazy and there are some that are absolutely disgusting …but those are the ones you remember! Use the advertising dollars that dairy farmers contribute for milk and dairy products in places and ways that make the consumers pay attention, think “real milk” and want it!
Now, it is time for me to get back to reading my magazines and newspapers. I just found an article that might be interesting…”Secrets to Bliss.” Could that be about milk and chocolate chip cookies?
