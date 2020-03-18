Our country is in a total quandary right now. All of this is affecting the dairy industry just as it is everything else in our world. Numerous activities are being either canceled, restructured or rescheduled. The Ohio Spring Dairy Expo, which was scheduled for March 26-28, 2020 at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus has been canceled. The Ohio Holstein Spring Sale scheduled for April 18, 2020 has been canceled.
The Southern-Hills Holsteins judging clinic has been canceled, however they will still be holding the tag sale beginning March 24, 2020. They are offering numerous live animals as well as embryos. Some of the animals available are pictured on Dairy Agenda Today’s Facebook, as well as on others. There are incentives for junior members to purchase animals and there are outstanding show calves being offered. The farm is located at 12146 Dairy Lane, Bethel, Ohio 45106. For information, contact the Griffith family at 513-543-2315 or email xavier12146@yahoo.com.
The Holmes County Dairy Recognition Banquet originally scheduled for March 30, 2020 has been rescheduled for Monday evening, April 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Carlisle Inn at Walnut Creek, Ohio. The meal will feature ribs and chicken with all the trimmings. There is a cost for adults; children from ages three to 11; and free for children under three years of age. For tickets or information, contact Mike Hoschtetler (call or text) at 330-763-0583 by April 13, 2020. Tickets will be available at the door.
The Ohio Holstein Association officers and board of directors are scheduled to meet April 3, 2020 at the Ohio Holstein Association office in Wooster. The executive committee will meet at 10 a.m. with the board meeting to begin at 11 a.m. Among items on the agenda will be the National Holstein Convention to be held in Ohio in June 2021. Committees for the National Holstein Convention are currently meeting and making plans. The Sale Committee for the 2021 National Sale recently held a telephone conference call to discuss and make plans for the sale. Reports will be given on the 100th Anniversary Ohio Holstein Convention and Sale. For information contact the Ohio Holstein Association at 330-264-9088 email oholstein@sssnet.com.
Ads, columns and information for the March-April issue of the Ohio Holstein News are due now. If you have cattle to sell, think about placing an ad in the Ohio Holstein News. The prices for black and white ads are very reasonable. Contact Melissa Hart at 517-398-1957 email farm.writer@hotmail.com.
The 2020 National Holstein Convention is scheduled for June 22-26, 2020 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Headquarters is the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, 25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The National Holstein Convention Sale will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
While our country is in a state of uncertainty, the life of the dairy farmer is pretty much the same each day. The dairy farmer must still rise early in the morning, the cows still have to be milked and fed, baby calves will be born and problems will probably arise with something. If I know farm wives, the freezers will be full and the pantry shelves stocked. They will always have plenty of milk to drink.
The dairy families will face each day just as they always do — with strength and faith. Spring is here, the crocus and daffodils will soon be in bloom, the green grass will soon be growing, planting will begin and the sun will be shining. While we are currently facing a difficult time, we must take it a day at a time and follow the instructions we are being given. Remember the saying — “this too shall pass” — we just don’t know how soon!
