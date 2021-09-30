All children get sick occasionally as they are growing up and I was no different. I went through all the normal childhood diseases: measles, chicken pox, mumps etc.
The only vaccine available when I was young was smallpox and I was absent from school the day they vaccinated everyone there, so I never received it. I had minor illnesses such as colds, pinkeye, sore throat, too many green apples, etc. Dad would often tell me, “You have the “epizootic!”
I never knew what the “epizootic” was supposed to be. I just assumed it was a funny word my dad made up to make me laugh and feel better. When his grandchildren came along, he would tell them the same thing when they felt bad. So my children also assumed it was something that he made up since they had never heard anyone else use the word.
Recently, I received a call from my eldest son and he sounded a little excited. “Mom, you know that word Grandpa always said when we were sick…’epizootic’…it really is a disease! I always thought Grandpa just made it up!”
Sure enough, there is a disease called “Epizootic.” The official title for it is “epizootic hemorrhagic disease.” It began in Toronto, Canada in September 1872. Horses began to sicken, having a sore throat, swollen glands, a severe hacking cough, a brownish discharge from the nose, a loss of appetite and general feebleness. Veterinarians hadn’t seen anything like it. Three days later, three quarters of the horses in the district were infected.
The disease quickly spread. Horses in the United States also began to sicken, striking buffalo and Detroit by Oct. 13, 1872 and spreading within days to all the major cities on the Eastern seaboard.
The illness was identified in Chicago on Oct. 29, 1872 and by March 1873 had reached California. During a war between the U. S. Calvary and Apache warriors underway in Arizona territory, with their horses incapacitated, cavalrymen and warriors fought on foot. It spread south to Nicaragua in Central America. Horses were left incapacitated for up to a month, hobbling transportation across the continent.
It reached a mortality rate of 10 percent in some areas. In New York City, 30,000 horses sickened within the course of a few days and over 1,400 died. Even railways were affected as they ran out of coal that was shipped to rail terminals by horse-drawn wagons. The disease underscored the fragility of an animal dependent economy. The epidemic became known as the “Great Epizootic.”
In August 2021, the Idaho Fish and Game Officials reported that a deer die-off centered in and around Kamiah was caused by a variant of epizootic hemorrhagic disease. The variant of the disease is spread by biting gnats. Mule deer can get the disease but tend to have a higher survival rate than whitetails.
People should not salvage the meat from deer that die from the disease and hunters should always avoid taking animals that are obviously sick. EHD cannot be passed to humans, however, the illness can foul the meat. Animals that survive the disease can be consumed.
Imagine waking up one morning to find that all motor vehicles had stopped working…no cars, no buses, no trucks, no tractors and no airplanes. People couldn’t get to work or school, or merchandise delivered to stores. Farmers would be left with rotting produce in the fields, no way to ship milk, no way to get animals for food to processing plants, factories would grind to a halt, no police, no firefighters or emergency workers. Government would cease to function. It would be a nightmare!
We had wondered how the word “epizootic” became part of my dad’s vocabulary and now we know. Horses were an absolute necessity during the lives of our ancestors and for a part of my dad’s life.
The knowledge that there was a disease that could kill their horses or stop the means of sustaining life had to be a tremendous worry for them. Only after there were new ideas, new inventions and new ways to get things done could my dad joke with us when we were feeling bad and suggest that we just might have the “epizootic!”
