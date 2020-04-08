Just like the majority of people in our country, I am following stay-at-home orders from our government due to the COVID-19 virus. Since I am older, retired and live alone, this is not as difficult for me as it is for families, although it does have its drawbacks. Two of my granddaughters, one a registered nurse and the other an emergency technician and paramedic, have been exposed to patients that have tested positive for the coronavirus. My sons both work at jobs that are considered essential and require them to work every day. So, it is in my best interests to stay away from family members, as well as friends and neighbors and strangers. Yet I am finding a few good things about my required “incarceration”.
Like most people, when I get up in the morning, I follow a normal routine, bathroom happenings, start the coffee perking, turn on the news, check the computer, read Dairy Agenda Today, take my medicine, eat breakfast and get dressed. On the other hand, now I don’t have to get dressed. I can hang around the house all day in my nightgown if I choose to. No one is going to be coming to see how I look or how I am dressed. The only thing I have to go out for is to go to the mailbox and get the mail. I can pull on a robe for that and besides, being out here in the country, very few cars go by! There is no need to make the bed, run the sweeper or keep the house neat, as there is no one to see it!
All my appointments with the doctors have been canceled and I am only to call them if I am very sick. I can’t get in to see my dentist. Can’t get a haircut. On the other hand, I don’t have to have a blood test, mammogram, X-rays or a colonoscopy. I don’t have to drink all that yukky stuff! No fillings and no Novocain
I can’t go to the grocery store, eat at my favorite restaurant, stop for ice cream or just go shopping. On the other hand, my freezer and cupboard are both well stocked with food. Milk and bread or necessities are brought for me. And I have a caring family that often brings me a warm meal for my supper. I am saving money and staying on my healthful diet since I am not going to the grocery store and buying goodies I don’t need!
I am not totally alone, as there is Calico Cat, who came to stay with me a few weeks ago. She comes to my deck and I now have the responsibility of feeding her and that gives me a purpose. She still does not let me get close but seems to trust me a little more each day. At times, she curls up on the cushion in the deck chair. Hopefully we can spend time sitting together on the deck enjoying the sunshine and scenic view this summer. I have books and magazines to read, crossword and word search puzzles to do and I am still getting mail. And there is the telephone and email to let me stay in contact with people. I am blessed to have so many friends and relatives to communicate with. And almost all of the telemarketer calls have stopped!
Watching television is not as enjoyable, as many of the current shows are now reruns and there is the continual depressing news about the coronavirus. On the other hand, at my age, I have forgotten most of the storylines in the shows so I can watch all over again and still enjoy them. I can try watching programs that I have not watched before. There are several shows and movies from years ago on late at night. There is no good reason for me to go to bed early or to get up early in the morning. I can watch those old television shows or movies until the wee hours of the morning and sleep in until noon and it doesn’t matter! My day is all mine and I can choose how to spend it!
So being forced to stay at home can have advantages as well as disadvantages for all of us. We just have to stay strong, be patient and take things one day at a time. I sincerely hope you are finding the good ways to get through this scary and difficult time. And now that my column is done, I am going to stay up late and watch one of those old Clint Eastwood movies.
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.