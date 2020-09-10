It was standing room only at the Legacy of Quality-Quest Sale held Wednesday, Sept.2, 2020, as friends, neighbors, family and strangers came to support the Doug Dye family following the tragic accident that took his life.
A total of 327 bidders signed in for the sale, which included machinery, dairy equipment and registered Holsteins. The 160 registered Holsteins, all ages, averaged $1,313.
Lot 1 was the high seller at $3,400 and was purchased by Carter Kibler, Warren, Ohio. Quality-Quest Fires Finale, May 9, 2020 was sired by Brenland Denver from the Excellent 93 Quality-Quest Beautifire and is a potential sixth generation excellent and is from the Firepower cow family.
Lot 69, Quality-Quest Merid Galiant, a Very Good 86 2-year-old working on an outstanding record, sold for $2,700 to Ben and Hannah Simpson, Belmont, Ohio. Sired by Sully Hart Meridian, her dam is Quality-Quest Acme Google EX 90 with records over 36,600 pounds milk, 1,487 pounds butterfat and 1,203 pounds protein. She is due to calve in December to Handsome.
Selling for $2,600 to Ethan Steiner, Marshallville, Ohio, was Lot 81, Quality-Quest M Sugarcookie, a Good Plus 83 3-year-old sired by View Time Monterey and from eight generations of excellent cows, including the well- known show winner, J J Big Time Sara Excellent 92 2E.
Lot 48 sold for $2,500 to Jay Hein, Nor-J Farms, Celina, Ohio and Ben and Hannah Simpson, Belmont, Ohio. Quality-Quest Denver Bang was born Dec. 30, 2019, sired by Brenland Denver, from Quality-Quest Clark Blast and with the Firepower cow family in her pedigree.
Selling for $2,400 was Lot 32, Quality-Quest Cmdr Commence, a Very Good 86 4-year-old sired by Larcrest Commander. She is also from the Firepower cow family and was milking 102 pounds with high butterfat and protein test. She was purchased by Steve Gasser, Smithville, Ohio.
Lot 119 sold for $2,400 to Ethan Steiner, Marshallville, Ohio. Quality-Quest Ken Trance TW GP 84, a recently fresh 3-year-old, was sired by Larcrest Kenosha 2515 and is from a VG 86 dam with 41,175 pounds milk 1,550 pounds butterfat and 1,134 pounds protein.
All cows sold for an average of $1,685, bred heifers averaged $1,424, yearlings averaged $908 and calves averaged $802.
The sale was managed by Kiko Auctioneers, with Randall Kiko and his father, Rusty Kiko doing the selling. Pedigrees were read by Daniel Brandt, Annville, Pennsylvania. Chad Griffith handled the bids on Cowbuyer. Cattle July 1, 2020 was donated by Nor-J Farms, Celina, Ohio, with the proceeds from the heifer’s sale to serve as a memorial fund in Doug Dye’s honor. She sold for $5,500 to a group of Holstein friends and enthusiasts and was donated back to be resold. She then sold for $2,400 to Don Simpson and was donated back to be resold again. She sold for $19,00 on the finale sale and was purchased by Bryan Whinnery, Beloit, Ohio.
A list of other donations and the names of those who had donated was also read. Donations for the memorial fund are continuing to be received. For information on the Doug Dye Memorial Fund contact Randall Kiko or the Doug Dye family.
