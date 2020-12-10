As most of you who know me or read my columns are aware of, I am no “spring chicken”. I am in what is known as the “golden years” and my gold is a little darker shade than many of those considered to be in that class. Like so many of the golden ones, I must deal with some health issues, although I consider myself to be very lucky to be as well as I am.
We are almost to the end of 2020 and what a year it has been and continues to be! In trying to deal with the Covid-19 virus we have been told so many things and heard so many different opinions that we have no idea what we should believe. While I don’t know what the real truth about the virus is, I do know what I and many others feel. We are being kept in solitary confinement by the virus, our health experts and our political leaders. We are innocent, we have committed no crime!
I am currently confined alone in my living area. While it does not consist of only bare walls, a hard bed and a toilet, it does have its limitations. I do have windows I can look out of and see the hills and wildlife, however some people live in places that have no windows and they can only look at walls. My trips outside my “cell” are few and far between, as we are told to stay at home. Taking a walk outside is affected by the winter weather.
I am not supposed to have visitors and if anyone does come I must stay far from them and I am not to touch them. I am not supposed to hug my children or grandchildren. There are no precious hugs or kisses from great-grandchildren. While I don’t wear chains, we must all wear masks. Meals are often brought to me and set on the kitchen table but I must eat them alone.
I am allowed phone calls and am very lucky to have many friends that I can talk to. The mail comes six days a week, however most of the time it is not very interesting or important, just bills that must be paid. Some days I can find a little joy in going through the junk mail!
Many of the days this time of year are so dark and dreary. Those days add to the effects of our solitary confinement. They cause us to want minimal interaction with other people. We find ourselves with no desire to do normal chores or start new projects. There is often a loss of appetite and little desire to cook for ourselves. There are many effects of our being alone…anxiety, stress, depression, anger, irritability, problems with memory and concentration, paranoia, fear of death and more.
Humans need social contact. We need people in our lives. We need to be able to get together with family and friends to celebrate special occasions. We need to be allowed to gather together to enjoy the many different types of events that take place in our lives. The children need to go to school, to learn to socialize with each other, to acquire the knowledge that will allow them to go to college or learn a trade and be successful in their adult lives. The mental health of every person of every age is being affected by the solitary confinement.
If Queen Isabella had said to Columbus, “I am going to make a ruling that you are not allowed to go to sea seeking new land. There are dangers out there that you could encounter and you have no idea what might happen to your crew and your ships. My ruling will keep you here and protect you.” Columbus would have replied, “Your majesty, I know there will be storms and I realize that if we find land we have no idea what we might encounter there. I have built strong ships of materials to withstand storms. I have enlisted an experienced crew that is strong, healthy and loyal. My ships are stocked with the things needed to ensure a successful voyage, including our faith. We will survive the trip.” Had Queen Isabella not agreed to the trip we would all be living in a different country today!
We are tired of the solitary confinement and the rules that have created it. The people in our country need to be free to live their lives. We know the dangers of the “voyage” to take us back to our normal lives and our “ships” are being stocked with the necessities to protect us. It is time to allow us to sail the seas of life.
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.