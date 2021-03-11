Everyone experiences times when your normal routine is affected or the plans you have made go awry. Often there is little time to prepare or make adjustments, so it is necessary to “make do”.
This has been the case during the current remodeling project at my house. The only thing usable at all times in the kitchen has been the refrigerator. I have had to “make do”.
A few years ago, the decision was made to remodel my small bathroom and add a laundry room, so that in my old age I did not have to navigate the steps to the basement. That was a good decision, has been much appreciated and during the current project, has been very important in allowing me to make do.
My microwave, toaster and coffee pot all moved to the laundry room and they are so handy! I can get up in the morning and go into the bathroom, which is just a few steps from the bedroom. Naturally the majority of us follow a routine and have a certain thing we do first. After that, it is just three steps into the laundry room to the coffee pot to get it perking while I proceed with the rest of my morning routine. After that, I prepare my toast and peanut butter or microwave my oatmeal and I am ready to enjoy my breakfast in my easy chair that is also just a few steps away. This is all so quick and easy I may not move back to the kitchen! Making do has not been difficult!
I often think about trips I made over the years to visit well-known Holstein herds who had built new facilities and in doing so, had included offices in their barns. Along with the desks and storage space, they had included bathroom facilities, showers, refrigerators and ways to heat and prepare food. Occasionally, there would even be a recliner! Had I had all that at my barn, I would have just lived there!
My milk house was small with very little space not occupied. I did manage to set up a small corner table with a coffee pot and cookies or snacks. That often helped to make a difficult day go a little better. Our milkman always looked forward to the stop at our farm, knew he was welcome to help himself, and take a few minutes to relax. On the cold and stormy winter days, the hot coffee was greatly appreciated. We made do with what we had to work with.
When our teenage son had to have completely unexpected surgery on both hips due to a growth problem, we had to make do in a hurry. He would remain bedfast, not allowed to sit up or stand for six months. Don was working for the railroad almost every day and I had cows to milk, barn chores to get done, household chores and another small son to take care of. I had to figure out how to get those things accomplished and take care of Steve also.
The living room became a “hospital room”, with a phone at Steve’s bedside so that he could call me at the barn when he needed something. A table beside his hospital bed held things he might need. His beloved beagle, Bugger, stayed with him for company and comfort and he had books and television. There were often times when the cows had to wait! When I look back at that time, I wonder how we got through those days. We made do and we did it!
Throughout our lives, there are things that happen that force us to make do. There are many synonyms for make do, scrape by, manage, cope, survive, improvise, make ends meet, make the best of it, get along, muddle through.
Farmers and their families know all of them and they are experts at figuring out how to make do. Farmers are well-known for using wire, baler twine and duct tape to make do! When you have to “make do,” you don’t give up, you stay strong, keep your faith and find a way to work through the problem.
