Those that know me well know that I am a “night owl” and I stay up watching television, reading or writing a column until the wee hours of the morning. Eventually, my head begins to nod and my eyes feel heavy and I will finally drift off to sleep.
A few days ago, as I was beginning to enjoy that needed rest, I was suddenly awakened by something that sounded like my kitchen door being opened. Having lived all my life in a quiet rural area where doors were seldom locked, I still do not always lock mine. Then I heard another sound that I couldn’t identify. Suddenly, I was wide awake! I got up and walked through the house and looked around, but neither saw anything out of place nor found anything to explain what I had heard.
Now I can’t say that I believe in ghosts, however, there are times when I am not so sure! Six generations have lived in this house over a span of approximately 175 years. A lot of people have come and gone in this house, as well as a lot of different pets. That is a lot of history! How I wish that history had been written down. If this house could talk, the stories it could tell!
This house, as well as three others that I know about in this area, was built by a large crew of builders that came to this area for that purpose and they were all built in the same time period. Each house was erected on a “cut stone wall” that was prepared by “stonecutters”. The cost of the wall under this house was $12.
It is hard to imagine the men preparing the beautiful wall under this house with some type of chisel and a hammer! What special craftsmen they must have been! You can’t help but wonder where and how they learned their craft.
There used to be a large fireplace in my kitchen. The chimney was built of various sized stone, some of them were huge, and they were placed very high. How did they lift those huge stones in to place? I would guess that it took several pulleys, lots of rope and chains and teams of horses leaning into their harness as those big stones were maneuvered into place. What a chore that must have been! How interesting it would be to know how it was done!
I am sure the first generation living here had very little furniture and everything would be hand built by men who made that their trade or just “rough built”. There would probably be a table and chairs or benches, a wooden “dry sink” where the bucket of water carried in from the hand dug well would sit and a space for the dishpan to sit in.
There might have been some type of cupboard. I know there wasn’t much in the “sitting room,” or living room as we call it. Stories have been handed down about the dances that used to be held in my living room, with friends and neighbors coming to take part on a Saturday night. I am sure some of my family members helped provide the music as many of them played country-style instruments.
In the fall of the year, friends and neighbors gathered in the basement to cut up and prepare the meat from the hogs that had been butchered the day before. Most brought along their special pans and kettles that were always used at butchering time and everyone brought their own “butchering knife”.
Most had their initials carved in the handles so there would be no question about the ownership. The day would be filled with talk and laughter as the work went along. Each person usually had a specific job they did.
As they carved the meat, the pieces of fat were tossed into the large iron kettle sitting over a hot fire. When the day was over, there would be “cracklins” to salt and enjoy. The following days would be busy ones for the ladies as they canned and processed the meat. How interesting it would be if we could overhear some of the conversations that took place on butchering day!
So little of past family history is ever written down. Stories have been passed down over the years, but in the telling, they sometimes get changed. In the passing of time, so many are forgotten. It is a sad loss. I often encourage people to write down the history and stories about their families so that the future generations can read them instead of just wondering what life was like in the “good ole days.”
Do I believe in ghosts? Sometimes I do and I think some of them are wandering around in the dark of the night trying to understand the changes in our lives and how things work in this day and age! One thing is for sure, there are a lot of those sounds that awaken me in the middle of the night that I have no explanation for!
If ghosts from the past are coming to visit me, I just wish they would talk to me once in a while! I would like to hear their stories!
“From Ghoulies and Ghoosties longleggity Beasties, and things that go bump in the Night, Good Lord, deliver us!” (A Scottish Prayer)
