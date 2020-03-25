To echo the words of my favorite actor, Tom Selleck, “this isn’t my first rodeo.” This isn’t the first time my attention was focused on a health problem. In my early years, after starting to school, it was announced that the County Health Nurse would be coming to school on a certain day to administer smallpox vaccinations to everyone. I do not remember why, but I was absent from school that day. I never did get a smallpox vaccination.
I remember at that time being glad that I did not have the unusual mark on my arm that many of my classmates had after being vaccinated! In those days, smallpox was a scary disease and had killed many people.
During my teen years in the 1950’s, our country was scared to death by a disease that was striking the young people and creating worry and fear for parents, as it caused crippling and death. It was “Paralytic Poliomyelitis” — polio. Those born before 1955 remember having a great fear of this disease, which crippled thousands of once healthy and active children.
The disease had no cure and no identified causes. There was to be no open drains or unscreened windows. Children were to be kept well bathed, well dressed and away from crowds. No one was to go swimming in public pools, lakes, ponds, or creeks. Movie theaters shut down; schools were shut down, summer camps closed. The summer was hot, but we were instructed to stay away from water.
As teenagers, we woke up every day wondering if this would be the day we came down with polio. As I went about doing my daily farm chores, there was always a little bit of fear in the back of my mind. We saw pictures and heard stories about the “iron lungs” that victims were put into. The sight was frightening. In 1952 there were 3,000 deaths from polio. It was a virus, however no one ever discovered how it was that polio was spread. In 1954, a vaccine was discovered by Dr. Jonas Salk and, in 1956, an oral vaccine was developed by Albert Sabin. Today, very few people ever think about smallpox or polio.
Throughout the years, there have been many unexpected viruses and health problems that our people and country have had to deal with — Spanish Flu, Hong Kong Flu, Asian flu, Swine Flu and more. We have been dealing with cancer for years and still do not have the answer or a cure. I read that in 1950, over 34,000 died from Tuberculosis. In 1918, the Spanish influenza pandemic killed more people than soldiers who were killed in World War I. The reported death count was over 675,000 Americans. It is said that during that time, Philadelphia did not separate people; St. Louis did and lost less people.
During all these epidemics, our doctors, scientists, researchers and health specialists worked tirelessly to discover the causes, find a cure and develop vaccines or ways to prevent the disease. That is exactly what people in those occupations are doing today, as we are threatened by the coronavirus. We are so fortunate in this day and age to have the outstanding hospitals and doctors who work every day to maintain the health of the people in our country. And during this time of crisis, our president and government officials are working hard and working together to get our country through this difficult time.
Evidently, our president and the doctors studied the history and learned the lessons from previous virus flu epidemics, as they constantly state that it is so important to distance ourselves from other people as we fight the coronavirus. Our people in the health industry are working tirelessly to find medication that can help cure and a vaccine that can prevent the virus. We must use common sense and follow the guidelines suggested for us to keep us healthy and safe. We must keep our faith and never, ever give up hope. We will win this fight against the coronavirus. Better days are ahead!
