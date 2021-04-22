The Ohio Holstein Spring Sale was held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Wooster, Ohio.
A total of 71 registered Holstein consignments of all ages, both black and white and red and white, and two embryo packages sold. The following are the top selling consignments:
Lot 31 $6,000 Wil-San Warrior Winnie-Red: Born Dec. 1, 2020: Consigned by William Besancon, Wooster,Ohio
Lot 22 $3,400 Richlin-J Jordy Lucy-Red: Born June 8, 2019: Consigned by Allyson Cupps, Dayton, Ohio
Lot 4 $3,000 Blackcherry A Adette-Red-ET: Born March 1, 2020: Consigned by Jeffery Brown and Ben Zimmerman, Wooster, Ohio
Lot 6 $3,000 Oakfield Dempsey Rattler-ET: Born March 1, 2019: Consigned by John Polchin, Dorset, Ohio
Lot 60 $3,000 Stein-Way Analyst Annie-Red: Born Dec. 10, 2020: Consigned by Damon Bertke, Maria Stein, Ohio
Lot 2 $2,800 Pine-Tree 12922 Leg 8309: Born March 10, 2019: Consigned by Matthew Steiner, Marshallville, Ohio
Lot 63 $2,750 Twining Sanchez Doris: Born Oct. 9, 2016: Consigned by Raymond Twining, Wellington, Ohio
Lot 1 $2,500 Pine-Tree 414 Heroi 8761-ET: Born July 19, 2020: Consigned by Matthew Steiner, Marshallville, Ohio
Lot 16 $2,150 Broadview Solomon Dannix: Born Feb. 2, 2018: Consigned by Steven Gilbert, Wooster, Ohio
Lot 26 $2,150 Miley Analyst Harmony-Red: Born Dec. 11, 2020: Consigned by Jason Miley, West Salem, Ohio
Lot 12A $2,000 Pine-Tree 1914 8713-Red-ET: Born May 11, 2020: Consigned by Matthew Steiner, Marshallville, Ohio
The sale was managed by the Ohio Holstein Association, 1375 Heyl Road, Box 479, Wooster, Ohio 44691. Auctioneer was Bob Graber, Orville, Ohio with Ted Renner, Dalton, Ohio reading the pedigrees.
On line bidding was provided by Cowbuyer, with Chad Griffith handling the bids. Ohio Holstein Juniors were eligible to sign up for a drawing for vouchers in the sums of $100, $200 and $300 to be used in the purchase of animals in the sale.
