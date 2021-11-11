The leaves are falling, creating a soft bed on the floor of the forest. Wildlife are preparing for the cold weather and winter months that are coming.
At this time of year, an unusual creature appears in our woods and forests. It is called “deer hunter”. Many of them can be found up in a tree. Others may just be wandering around or hiding behind the bushes. They will be dressed “to the nines” in proper deer-hunting outfits. They will be carrying hunting bows or guns and will be equipped with everything a deer hunter could possibly need or want, having spent hours and several dollars in their nearest sports store.
They have taken vacations, days off work, spent the weekends, or have just grabbed any spare time they could find to be in the woods. Deer hunting is their passion!
They will spend hours sitting up in a tree stand or hiding out of sight. There will be peace and quiet, with only the sounds of the wind in the trees, the birds and other wildlife as they scurry throughout the woods. They are waiting for that big buck with that big rack to wander into their sights.
While getting that buck is usually a goal, it is not always the only reason they are there. For many, harvesting a deer means food for the freezer. We have many people who eat healthy and deer meat is considered to be good for your diet.
So much more has been learned about cooking it in various ways and numerous recipes and ideas are available to try. With the current cost of meat and groceries going up, I am sure that many hunters will be “aiming” to fill their freezers.
With the problems we have been faced with in the last two years and the current ones that every family is dealing with, there is so much stress and strife in peoples’ lives. Ways need to be found to deal with the stress and forget the problems for a while. Sitting patiently and quietly in a tree stand, waiting for a deer to come along is a good way for many people.
Some take along a good book to read, others find different ways to spend the time while waiting. For some, the waiting is very difficult, however, it is always good to practice being patient. Nowadays, everyone has to do a lot of waiting for many things! In this day and age, everyone carries a cell phone and can quietly communicate with others or play games.
You just want to be sure that some time is left on it, just in case you fall out of the tree stand or have some other emergency! If you are lucky enough for the big buck to come along, the euphoria of harvesting him will stay with the hunter for months, giving him a special accomplishment to talk about with friends, and replacing the talk about problems. And, of course, there will be lots of pictures to share on Facebook!
I always tell people, “I have never lost a deer, so I am not going to hunt one!” Having read and learned about Bambi as a child, I have never liked to see a beautiful deer killed, however, in our rural area, thinning out the deer herds is a necessity. They can ruin a lot of crops and those crops are vital for the farmer’s income and necessary for an adequate food supply.
So I say, “Good luck to all the deer hunters, men, women, boys and girls, who are sitting in the tree stands or hiding in the bushes. Relax and enjoy the peace and tranquility the woods bestows upon you. I hope that deer you are looking for comes along and you are successful in your hunt. Just be very careful and wear lots of orange. Be sure to let someone know where you will be hunting and when you plan to return.”
As for me, I will just enjoy looking at that beautiful big buck that is standing over in my hay field this morning.
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald.