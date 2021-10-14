We have been through months and months of fear, stress and chaos and it isn’t over yet. Currently, our country is experiencing so many major problems that are not being addressed or solved.
More problems are projected for the future. We have to find activities that will help us to forget our troubles for just a little while and relieve some of the frustration and stress.
One of the answers for people all over this country is football. Once again, people are gathering to enjoy a good football game! Joyful yells can be heard everywhere as students are allowed to play, cheerleaders are allowed to cheer, bands are allowed to march and play, pep rallies are being held and families and friends are gathering at the high school football fields to cheer and support the teams.
College campuses are beehives of activities as students, teachers, alumni and people from all over the country travel to support their college teams and enjoy special homecoming activities.
On Sundays, as well as a couple other nights in the week, it is the NFL with teams in cities in the east, west, north and south. They all fill huge stadiums with thousands and thousands of people. They are free to scream and yell and wave their terrible towels or signs as they support their favorite team.
Friends and neighbors plan special get-togethers to watch the games on TV and enjoy their favorite foods and beverages. Tailgate parties take place in parking lots at every stadium prior to games. The stadiums are packed to the top with people just wanting to enjoy the game and forget their worries and troubles for a little while.
We have been so fortunate to have had so many other activities we could attend and enjoy throughout the past months. We could finally attend our county fairs again, homecoming festivities, tractor pulls, baseball games, soccer, activities at our lakes, concerts and much more. And we had our dairy shows all over the country!
World Dairy Expo was held this month. People participated from all over the United States and Canada. Beautiful displays of so many different things and beautiful heifers and cows of every breed! An opportunity for dairy farmers and breeders from all over the world to escape from the daily chores and decisions and just enjoy the numerous types of displays and the great dairy animals parading the show ring. At this time of year, there are many fall festivals to attend and enjoy.
I realize that not everyone is a football fan, but for those of us who are, this time of year is special and we are enjoying it. We look forward to our games each week, the eventual playoffs and the Super Bowl. We will be sad when it ends, and if your team doesn’t make it, there is always next year!
So enjoy the games and root for your favorite team. We all need something to cheer about! As for me, I will be watching and rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I have a “special connection!”
“Still the wild tempest of tumultuous grief, and pour the heav’nly nectar of relief”. (Anne Bradstreet)
