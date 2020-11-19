When I was young and growing up, my Dad used to tell me, “Watch out or you will get the collywobbles!” Back then I didn’t know what the collywobbles were but they didn’t sound good and I felt sure I didn’t want to get them! I didn’t know what could cause them so I just had to hope I didn’t come in contact with them. As I remember, there were different times when Dad would repeat his warnings, such as about the time of year when the first apples started falling from the trees in the orchard, when the trees above the barn were full of ripe sweet cherries or when we were making taffy, fudge, divinity and cookies for Christmas.
I am sure if my Dad were here today he would remind me about the collywobbles when he saw all the plant based beverages on the shelves in the dairy section of the store. My Dad was totally committed to one beverage, milk! He didn’t drink coffee, tea, beer, or any type of alcohol. He did like a cup of hot cocoa once in a while in cold weather, made with pure cow’s milk and cocoa. Occasionally when he was waiting for his school bus that he drove to fill with gas at the local filling station he would get a 10 cent orange soda from the cooler and drink it, but not too often. His drink of choice was cow’s milk, sometimes straight from the cow after he finished hand milking her.
For him just thinking about “fake meat” would have led to a warning about collywobbles and he would never have considered eating it! He believed in real beef and pork that had been properly fed and finished out with corn in the diet. When Mom fried ham or pork chops he wanted to see some fat on the slices. And he wanted some fat in the beef broth to give it the proper flavor when Mom made his favorite cracker dressing. He enjoyed the chicken and noodles Mom cooked from her chickens that were free range and fed out to be plump and juicy. And those eggs fried for breakfast looked so good with their almost orange colored yolks as they were served up with several slices of bacon.
I have learned that there are numerous things that can cause collywobbles. There is no doubt in my mind that many people are dealing with the collywobbles as I write this column. How could they not be? Just look at all the problems that we must face in our country today. There is so much confusion, so much stress, so many different types of problems and so many unanswered questions. It is enough to cause everyone to have a severe case of the collywobbles!
As I grew up, I don’t ever remember my Dad suffering from the collywobbles. Perhaps it had something to do with his drinking so much milk! Vitamin D is very important in building up a person’s immunity to diseases of all kinds. Maybe we should be drinking more milk and encouraging other people to drink more real milk. However, it will be necessary for everyone to either lower their masks or they will have to make a hole in the mask for the straw!
