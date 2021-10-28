I am of the age that allows me to remember the “good ole days”, when so many things that we take for granted to be available today were not around. We are hearing about the cargo ships full of things we need that are just sitting, waiting and cannot get unloaded.
There doesn’t seem to be trucks available to haul needed items or drivers to drive the trucks to their destinations. There is constant talk about empty shelves in most stores. On a recent trip to the grocery store, where I do most of my shopping, one of the things I found missing was bread. Only one loaf of the kind I buy was there and very few of the other kinds.
This set me to thinking (I do a lot of that!), if some of my basic needs are not available, can I find ways to survive as they did years ago before we had so many of the things that make our lives easier?
Bread, rolls or buns are a basic necessity in most of our meals. The first thing I need to do is go through my recipe box and find my favorite recipe for bread that came from Carrie Rutledge. She was one of the best bread bakers in the county! “Lum” knew when she was going to bake bread and stopped there numerous times to get a loaf from her until she gave me the recipe.
So I will need yeast and flour and a huge bowl to let it rise in. Her recipe did not just make a loaf or two — it made loaves of bread, buns and cinnamon rolls all from one batch! When I decided to bake bread using Carrie’s recipe, I knew it would take up the day! But, oh so good! I also have some biscuit recipes that are good, especially the one from Red Lobster. I will need some cheese and garlic! Salt and pepper, sugar and spices are a must. Just hope I can find everything!
Butter — I use butter in just about everything I cook or make. Margarine people would go out of business if they depended on me! Butter keeps in the freezer. I wonder if you can still buy a butter churn? Gosh, if milk becomes in short supply, I might have to buy a cow! I love the holsteins, but those jerseys tend to have a higher butterfat test. Maybe a guernsey, I grew up with some of those. Some homemade butter would surely taste good on a slice of that warm homemade bread!
Paper towels — Going to need a lot of dishtowels and some old-fashioned aprons would come in handy. No giving away old clothes or worn out towels, we will need those for rags to use for the “dirty work”. There is a lot of that when you live on the farm! You are going to need a broom and a dust pan.
Instead of a “Swiffer” to clean the floors, you will need an old-fashioned mop handle made to hold a large rag or towel! I still have one of those around here somewhere! You will need a recipe for making homemade soap — not the fancy kind made to smell good in the bathtub — the kind made with fat and lye that really cleans.
And then there is toilet paper! We already had the scare last year that sent everybody running to the stores and filling up their bathroom closets. Unfortunately, we don’t have the Sears-Roebuck catalog anymore. Better start saving up all the newspapers and magazines. Most of them aren’t good for much else these days anyway! Everybody everywhere is writing and selling books, so there are lots of those available. I’m going to save all those political letters I am getting every day that want money donated. I should have an adequate supply for the bathroom for ages!
These are just a few of the things we consider to be “necessities”. We are so fortunate to have so many different things available in this day and age to make our lives easier, more comfortable and more enjoyable. Everyone is hoping and praying that we will continue to be able to get the most important things we need.
We all know that there are many things we could get along without in our lives. We are just hoping we don’t have to! We all need to remember that in the “good ole days,” when so many of the things we now have were not available, our ancestors found ways to cope with their needs and survive.
If it becomes necessary at this time, people will find ways to do what needs to be done to live their lives and survive. They always have!
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.