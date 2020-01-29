Since the first of the year, my mailbox has been filled with letters from publishers urging me to subscribe to their magazines. They contain all types of offers so exciting that I should not be able to resist subscribing to them. On one day this week, I received four of these letters, as well as a renewal for a magazine I already receive that doesn’t run out until next fall!
As I opened the envelope for one of those magazines, I found some interesting things. To begin with, the letter was addressed to my husband who has been dead for over six years. In bold letters on the front of the envelope was printed, “We want you back”. So do I, however, I don’t think that is going to happen. Don’t these people ever check on the status of the people they send these letters to? Obviously not.
The first enclosure shows the “welcome back discounts”. I don’t understand how they can welcome us back when I have never heard of this magazine before. They quote a high annual price, then a great discount that you will be saving, that you have free gifts and then the price they really want. I can also double my savings if I check the box for two years, I can save more money and I can still get my free gifts. At the top of this form, they have stated, “Donald we want you back.” It would be great if they could perform that miracle.
Another pamphlet tells me the magazine will give me “inspiration for my life and home,” more time for fun and shows me pictures of a grilled peach and cheddar burger (I prefer my peaches sliced or in a pie), a tomato tart and then tells me I can use salvaged boards, beams or shiplap (?) to grace my home with instant history. I already have history in my home — the drop leaf cherry table with one piece extra wide boards made many years ago by my ancestors, the antique copper lined stand that my grandpa kept his pipe and chewing tobacco in, a milk can we used to ship milk and more.
My free gifts include their all-new “Frameable Inspiration and Adventure prints.” All I have to do is put a sticker on the return envelope. I already have an inspirational print, the beautiful painting of a barn given to me by a great lady who was a special friend. I am sure it inspires me much more than the ones they offer. There is a special recipe card for apple pie bites included. So great to see that one of the ingredients is heavy cream — a dairy product.
There is a sample short story titled “Life on the Farm,” written by a young gentleman who writes regularly for the magazine. He writes that his grandpa got up at four o’clock every morning because the cows, goats, chickens, and horses, even the wild ones are calmer and more trusting at four in the morning. Maybe if I had milked those just fresh two-year-old Holsteins at four a.m., they wouldn’t have kicked so much.
Another short story written by a young lady talks about “The Complexity of Living a Simple Life.” She begins with, “I like to keep a clean house. When my house is orderly, I feel better and I think better.” Then, the writer goes on to talk about her jam-packed drawers, a hectic schedule and finding a lost bracelet and Cheetos in her candle drawer. It tells me there will be a note every issue from this writer. I can’t wait to hear more about her housekeeping.
They tell me time is running out, they comment, “It’s True … We have an exclusive magazine” (is the Ohio Holstein News an exclusive magazine?) … and then, once again, I am reminded of all the special deals and gifts I am getting. I really don’t think this magazine is for me. Let’s see what the next letter is all about. They want me to join the National Rifle Association? Hmmm — I always did want to be a gun totin’ cowgirl.
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.