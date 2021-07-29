I find it very interesting that many times, as you go about daily life, it is the little things that give you joy and satisfaction. Sometimes it is the odd things that make you smile. One of those odd things that creates pleasure for me is destroying weeds.
Way back when I was a little girl, my dad would do his best to get rid of the weeds in our corn fields with the “corn plow” and a team of horses. It was very “tricky”, as you had to straddle the rows and keep the horses and the corn plow in exactly the right place or you would plow out the corn.
While the corn plow did a pretty good job, there were always a few weeds close to the corn stalk that it missed. My job was to use my trusty hoe and whack those out of there, being very careful not to hit the corn stalk. I applied my hoe to the task with all the strength I could muster! It gave me pleasure knowing that I was a big help to my dad and the success of the crop. Thus began my sense of joy as I destroyed a weed!
In this day and age of “weed whackers,” I am not as young and as strong as I used to be, so I must do all my whacking with my “mean green machine.” Yesterday was a good day for me, as I managed to get to some pesky weeds that I couldn’t get to before. I always have had a tendency to use my lawnmowers as “brush hogs,” which always upset family members as it was a little hard on the machines. And they weren’t always happy when they had to rescue me when I was stuck somewhere in a cow pasture far from the house! It gave me such satisfaction to knock off the huge burdocks, ragweeds and many other weeds growing in those areas.
With all the people in this day and age who want to make our food and drink from plants, I fail to understand why more research isn’t being done on using weeds for those purposes, as well as for other purposes. Surely using weeds in the manufacture of fake plant foods and drink can’t be any worse than some of the other ingredients already in them.
We need more agricultural research on finding uses for weeds. Many weeds were used for medical purposes and still are. How do we know that there isn’t an unknown weed out there that could cure one of the serious health problems? There are many varieties of weeds available to study.
Farmers will tell you that weeds generally grow faster than any of their crops, so what if they could grow them to sell just as they do their other crops. They will grow anywhere. You don’t have to spend a lot of time on them, nor would you have the wear and tear on machinery to get them to grow.
You could save on fuel costs. They grow very well without fertilizer and you wouldn’t need to spray them, which would save a lot of money and stop a lot of complaints about farmers. The cost of harvesting would depend on what they would be used for and what kind they were. There are so many types of weeds and so many possibilities for use of them! How exciting it would be if someone could come up with purposes for them! We need more research and new ideas.
Whacking weeds can also be good for your mental health. When I am worried or frustrated about things, whacking weeds is such a stress relief. If you are mad at somebody, just call that huge burdock, ragweed, multi-floral rosebush or whatever type of weed you want to take out by that person’s name and then whack away!
If you are mad enough you can clear a large area in a short period of time, you will feel much better and your fields, gardens and property will look much better... “Don’t let the tall weeds cast a shadow on the beautiful flowers in your garden.” (Steve Marabali, Life, the Truth, and Being Free).
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.