“Whatever happened to Randolph Scott” is the title of a song recorded by the Statler Brothers and written by Don Reid and Harold Reid, members of the singing group. It asks the question, “Where have all the heroes of the past gone?”
As I was growing up, everyone looked forward to Saturday night. After six days of hard work, families usually did something for entertainment on Saturday nights. They visited neighbors, got together to play music or games, went to square dances, attended community festivals and participated in numerous activities. One of the favorite things for my parents and many others to do on a Saturday night was to go to the movies.
We were lucky in my area to have two theaters close by, one in Carrollton, north of us, and one in Scio, south of us. Both theaters showed an early movie, then another one and then repeated the early one. Farmers busy with planting and harvesting, or cows to milk had to plan to get there for the second show and the replay of the first one. There was always something from the news or a cartoon in between shows.
For my family and many others, the favorites were the westerns. Cowboys like Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassidy, Audie Murphy, John Wayne, Lash LaRue and more came riding in on Saturday nights to help the ranchers and towns with their troubles, throw the crooks in jail, establish law and order, save the damsel in distress and then they rode off into the sunset until the next Saturday night.
They came riding on special horses, dressed in fancy western outfits, six guns in the holsters on their gun belts and usually wearing their white cowboy hats to let us know that they were “the good guys”. The “baddies” usually wore black hats.
One of my favorite western heroes was Randolph Scott. He wasn’t quite as popular as Roy Rogers and his horse, Trigger, Gene Autry and his horse Champion or John Wayne, who rode several horses including Duke, Steel, Dollor, Banner and Zip Cochise.
He rode a beautiful dark palomino horse with a flowing blonde mane and tail and a white blaze in its face. I just recently found out that his horse’s name was Stardust. He didn’t wear a white hat, in fact his hat was brown and always look a little “crumpled”, but he is still a favorite of mine as I watched him on late night television. These Saturday night cowboys were our heroes. They were brave men, they were honest, they believed in the laws, they respected women and they fought the “bad guys” so our country would be a better place for everyone.
Our country needs heroes and I believe there are many heroes out there, both men and women. They aren’t in the movies and we just don’t hear enough about them in the media. I am so glad to see and hear about the people who understand the reality of the problems in our country and are trying to make things better.
I am glad to see them speaking out and running for political office. The people we need to be making the laws and decisions for our country should be the ones who are raising families and facing the realities of daily living, veterans who know what it is like to be in a war, people who can understand the many different problems faced by farmers, doctors, nurses, construction workers, small business owners and every other person that gets up in the morning and faces daily life.
This country needs heroes that can make people listen and get involved and we, the people, need to hear more about them and know that they are out there. We have many people who are trying their best to set things right, however, it is an uphill battle and we need to become involved and show our support for them.
They are seeking justice for our country, just as our western heroes did. They don’t have to come riding in on special horses, wear cowboy outfits, carry six guns or wear white hats. However, it might help us to have a little more faith in their honesty and confidence in their ability to change things if some of them wore cowboy boots!
