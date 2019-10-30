In honor of my special late friend, John Young, I am enjoying a bowl of my favorite ice cream before bedtime. While John loved his dear wife, Ruth, most, he also loved Holsteins, ice cream and basketball. Every evening, he enjoyed a bowl of ice cream before retiring for the night and often told me I should do the same. As I get a little farther along in age, I have discovered that some of the things I love to munch on while watching my favorite evening television programs no longer allow me to relax and be comfortable after going to bed.
I have always thoroughly enjoyed ice cream, however, it has never been my “go to treat” in the evenings as I watch television. I really prefer munchy, crunchy, salty things and apples, raw turnips or celery with peanut butter. I recently affirmed that a change in my lifestyle had to be made so I could sleep better and I am now treating myself to ice cream as my evening snack. I am riding my stationary bicycle more also!
I recently discovered that ice cream was invented in China around 200 B.C. and was a mixture of frozen milk and rice. In 618-97 A.D., King Tang of Shang had 94 icemen who helped him make a mixture of buffalo milk, flour and camphor. Alexander the Great enjoyed snow and ice flavored with honey and nectar. In 1744, a Scottish guest of the Governor of Maryland wrote home about being served ice cream. The first advertisement for ice cream in America appeared in the New York Gazette on May 12, 1777. Ice Cream entered mass production in 1851.
There are so many different brands of ice cream and so many different flavors! I read that there are more than 50 flavors of ice cream available and more being invented every day. For quite some time, the available flavors were mainly vanilla, chocolate and strawberry. How times have changed! As you stand before the freezer in your favorite grocery store, it is hard to make a decision. All the so-called ‘normal’ flavors include Coffee-flavored ice cream, java chip, peppermint, mango, rum raisin, sea salt caramel and more. In some areas, there is also green tea, bubblegum, carrot cake, hazelnut and others. Then there are the ice cream parlors such as Chill Ice Cream in Medina that features whiskey toffee bacon, peach honey cornbread, fireball sorbet and chocolate Tabasco. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in Ohio has pickled mango, goat cheese with red cherries, fluffernutter pie and more.
There is a best, or favorite flavor of ice cream listed for every state in the United States of America. Ohio’s best flavor is chocolate peanut butter, the obvious choice since we are known for our Buckeyes. The following are some of the best or favorite on the lists for other states: Michigan, superman — a blend of lemon, cherry and blue moon; Hawaii, ubi — made from a purple-hued yam; Kentucky, bourbon vanilla; Mississippi, Mississippi mud — a combination of chocolate ice cream, nuts, cookies, fudge and sometimes coffee; Georgia, peach anything; Florida, orange cream – of course; Arizona, horchata — a combination of vanilla ice cream and cinnamon; Idaho, huckleberry. It is said the most popular ice cream all over the entire United States is cookies and cream.
Many of us older people remember the wonderful taste of homemade ice cream, a combination of cream, milk, eggs and vanilla, poured in the canister and set in the middle of the old hand cranked ice cream freezer. The freezer was filled with ice and salt and the cranking began. The children waited anxiously while the adults took turns cranking and visiting, as more ice and salt was added. Finally the ice cream was ready and the question was, “Who gets the paddles?” It was time to enjoy that sweet tasting treat and some chocolate cake. Those times were so special. Regardless of whether you have a favorite flavor, or you just like all kinds, enjoy a big bowl of ice cream. Not only will it be beneficial to your health, dairy farmers everywhere will thank you.
