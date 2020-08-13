As I spent a very quiet Sunday afternoon going through the list of the many un-interesting television programs available, I ran across the classic “Happy Days”.
That show was a very popular regular series years ago. It was always a favorite of mine. There was “Fonzie,” Arthur Fonzarelli played by Henry Winkler. He always wore his jeans and leather jacket, his comb was always in his pocket, the girls followed him everywhere and no matter what happened in each episode, the Fonzie was always “cool”. Teenagers loved him! I still have a poster of him on an upstairs bedroom wall that was put there years ago!
Fonzie was a perfect example that what we see is not always the true picture. In those days when Henry Winkler was Fonzie and appeared to be so “cool,” one would never have guessed that he was so different from the role he played. He was really very shy and had a problem with “dyslexia”. I have heard him say that playing Fonzie was a challenge, as he was nothing like him.
Reading the scripts was very difficult for him because of the dyslexia. When I see Henry Winkler on a talk show these days, he comes across as very quiet and shy. He is the author of many children’s books about “Hank Zipzer” that were written to help children who must deal with problems. For me he will always be “Cool” with a capital “C”!
There is a saying, “Everyone has three lives, a public one, a private one and a secret one.” That was true of Fonzie and I think it is true of most people. We present the “public life” that we want people to see, have a “private life” at home with family and friends and keep our true thoughts and feelings to ourselves. One of my favorite songs in country music is, “Who Knows What Goes on Behind Closed Doors.” Those words are so true!
So seldom today is what we see from people in public what they are really like in private or behind closed doors. More and more, we are finding it harder to believe and trust people, especially in our government and even in our daily lives. A man’s word and a handshake used to be all that was necessary. These days, even in small matters, an attorney is necessary for all parties involved. How sad!
“Truth”, “honesty” and “respect” are so important for us to be able to live peaceful and happy lives. However, they have become lost to so many people in our lives today. While we do have people who practice those ideals every day and are good examples, we seldom hear about them in the news media.
Those are the people that our children and we should hear and read about. Our leaders, not only in government but also in every position in life, need to show us that they are for truth, honesty and respect in public life as well as in every other part of their lives. Too bad that what we see is not always what we get!
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.